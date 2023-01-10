ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gary Franks: Republicans, be careful what you ask for

It’s newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. It ended like it should have begun. All the action witnessed, I believed, should have been played out before Jan. 3. But maybe America needed to see this play out. For a while, I was not sure that at the...
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules

HARRISBURG — Special elections to fill Pennsylvania House seats vacated by Democrats should be held on Feb. 7, Commonwealth Court has ruled. Democratic and Republican leaders from the lower chamber had both claimed they had the authority to schedule three critical special elections in Allegheny County. The outcome of those races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill because of the ongoing power struggle.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jonah Goldberg: Fight over Kevin McCarthy was never about conservative ideology

Kevin McCarthy’s epic struggle to become speaker of the House produced a lot of memorable images, but the most unforgettable was probably of Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., being physically restrained from opening a fresh can of whup-ass on Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after Gaetz ensured McCarthy’s 14th failure to get the gavel.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7

A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, who had...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Biden administration gets an F

The Biden/Harris administration has been in power for two years now with total Democratic control of Congress. How should they be graded?. Foreign policy — F. The world is far more dangerous now than two years ago. Russia has invaded Ukraine. China is preparing to invade Taiwan, Iran is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy