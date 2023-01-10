Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Franks: Republicans, be careful what you ask for
It’s newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. It ended like it should have begun. All the action witnessed, I believed, should have been played out before Jan. 3. But maybe America needed to see this play out. For a while, I was not sure that at the...
US days away from hitting debt limit, sparking financial fight in Congress
The Treasury Department is warning Congress that the U.S. is just days away from hitting the debt ceiling. That sets up a likely showdown as lawmakers decide how to raise the country's debt limits.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules
HARRISBURG — Special elections to fill Pennsylvania House seats vacated by Democrats should be held on Feb. 7, Commonwealth Court has ruled. Democratic and Republican leaders from the lower chamber had both claimed they had the authority to schedule three critical special elections in Allegheny County. The outcome of those races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill because of the ongoing power struggle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: Fight over Kevin McCarthy was never about conservative ideology
Kevin McCarthy’s epic struggle to become speaker of the House produced a lot of memorable images, but the most unforgettable was probably of Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., being physically restrained from opening a fresh can of whup-ass on Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after Gaetz ensured McCarthy’s 14th failure to get the gavel.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mike Kelly’s federal bill would ban abortions after fetal heartbeat is detected
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Butler County Republican, has re-introduced a bill to ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. “Our founders understood that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are our most fundamental rights,” Kelly said in a statement. “First among these is life.”. Kelly,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7
A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, who had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Biden administration gets an F
The Biden/Harris administration has been in power for two years now with total Democratic control of Congress. How should they be graded?. Foreign policy — F. The world is far more dangerous now than two years ago. Russia has invaded Ukraine. China is preparing to invade Taiwan, Iran is...
