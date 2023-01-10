Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state's increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
KSAT 12
COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system.
During a triumphant 2019 ceremony at Parmer Lane Elementary in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott sat on a small stage in front of a large Texas flag as he signed a massive overhaul of the state's public school finance system.
KSAT 12
Texas higher ed leaders optimistic about funding, faculty uneasy about culture wars as new session starts
When the Texas Legislature convened in January 2021 amid a global pandemic, higher education officials came to Austin and braced for budget cuts as the state grappled with how to make sure it could withstand an economic downturn brought by COVID-19.
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
KSAT 12
EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown
Federal authorities have stepped back from a proposal to address high levels of air pollution from the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. Last summer,...
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming
(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
kjas.com
My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
"Far-right agenda": Fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is infecting Texas law enforcement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
KTRE
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project
Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family
My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
crossroadstoday.com
Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors
MISSION, Kan. — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.”
Bill filed at Texas Legislature would allow online voter registration
In order to be able to vote in Texas, you must either mail in your voter registration paperwork or visit your local registrar’s office. You can also register when getting renewing your driver license at a DMV office. But you cannot register online
KSAT 12
Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be
It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
The Texas Tribune's reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Austin Chronicle
Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month
A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
