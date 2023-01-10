ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Texas higher ed leaders optimistic about funding, faculty uneasy about culture wars as new session starts

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When the Texas Legislature convened in January 2021 amid a global pandemic, higher education officials came to Austin and braced for budget cuts as the state grappled with how to make sure it could withstand an economic downturn brought by COVID-19.
KSAT 12

EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Federal authorities have stepped back from a proposal to address high levels of air pollution from the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. Last summer,...
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
The Center Square

Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming

(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
kjas.com

My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
KTRE

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project

Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family

My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
crossroadstoday.com

Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

MISSION, Kan. — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.”
KSAT 12

Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
Austin Chronicle

Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month

A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
