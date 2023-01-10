Longtime CHSAA sports leader Bert Borgmann dies of illness

Colorado High School Activities Association is remembering a leader who served decades and helped modernize the organization.

On Monday evening, Longtime CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann died of an illness that he was dealing with recently, CHSAA shared in a press release on its website on Tuesday. The illness rapidly progressed to a more serious condition ahead of his passing.

Borgmann was married to the late Alexandra Hays and is survived by his two children, Logan and Callie, as well as his grandson, Gunnar.

(Center) Bert Borgmann. (Ryan Casey/CHSAANow.com) CHSAA

"Losing someone like Bert who has had such a strong and positive influence on so many lives is very difficult to quantify," CHSAA commissioner Michael Krueger said in the press release. "Through our heartbreak today it is comforting to think about the thousands of friends, colleagues, athletes and coaches whose lives were touched by such a caring leader. There is a debt of gratitude that can only be repaid by recognizing and celebrating the strong legacy that Bert leaves with us."

According to the press release, Borgmann was hired in 1988 and retired following the 2020-21 school year as the longest-tenured CHSAA employee to date with 33 years of service to CHSAA and its membership.

Borgmann was described as a pioneer, trailblazer and true servant leader. He was said to be instrumental in the creation of the CHSAA Hall of Fame and served as either chair or an acting member from 2004 until his retirement in 2021.

Borgmann was a Broomfield High School alumnus. As a professional, he served many years in athletic and activity administration, which included the sports information offices at CSU and UNC in Colorado prior to joining the CHSAA staff. Borgmann oversaw nearly every sanctioned sport, as well as music, over the course of his career at CHSAA.

At the national level, Borgmann also served on various committees, including chair of the Selection Committee for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. He also served as chair of the National Records Committee and had been a member of the National High School Hall of Fame Screening and Sportsmanship Committee and NFHS Baseball Rules Committee. He was a member of the NFHS Softball Rules Committee and NFHS Annual Summer Meeting Advisory Committee.

"Bert was one of my first friends at the CHSAA office, and from Day 1, he was the most loyal, dedicated, committed and selfless person I knew," CHSAA associate commissioner Bethany Brookens said in the press release. "His life was committed to education-based activities, and he will be greatly missed across our state, in addition to people all over the country whose lives he positively impacted."

Borgmann was decorated and recognized throughout his time with CHSAA. He received the Jim Saccomano Award (National Football Federation - Colorado Chapter), the Ray Lutz Award (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference), a member of the Colorado Dugout Club Hall of Fame (Colorado Baseball Coaches Association), received the NFHS Section 6" Citation Award" for outstanding contribution to the mission of the NFHS, served as chair and acting member of the NFHS Press Committee, and is a is a Lifetime Honorary Member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board 4, as well as many other honors.

"Never hesitated to take on any assignment – from basketball czar to snow shoveling duties – and did so with enthusiasm, a desire to learn and improve, and an uncommon ability to work with athletes, coaches, officials, event managers and even parents," Former CHSAA commissioner Bob Ottewill said in the press release.

"His heart was so big," Roberts-Uhlig said in the release. "Bert was everyone's biggest cheerleader and he helped make CHSAA what it is today. He loved the CHSAA membership and the many great people within it. He was an incredible advocate for high school athletics and activities, as well as media. His legacy will live on for many years to come."