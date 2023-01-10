ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Longtime CHSAA sports leader Bert Borgmann dies of illness

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKGBh_0k9y44vr00

Colorado High School Activities Association is remembering a leader who served decades and helped modernize the organization.

On Monday evening, Longtime CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann died of an illness that he was dealing with recently, CHSAA shared in a press release on its website on Tuesday. The illness rapidly progressed to a more serious condition ahead of his passing.

Borgmann was married to the late Alexandra Hays and is survived by his two children, Logan and Callie, as well as his grandson, Gunnar.

(Center) Bert Borgmann. (Ryan Casey/CHSAANow.com) CHSAA

"Losing someone like Bert who has had such a strong and positive influence on so many lives is very difficult to quantify," CHSAA commissioner Michael Krueger said in the press release. "Through our heartbreak today it is comforting to think about the thousands of friends, colleagues, athletes and coaches whose lives were touched by such a caring leader. There is a debt of gratitude that can only be repaid by recognizing and celebrating the strong legacy that Bert leaves with us."

According to the press release, Borgmann was hired in 1988 and retired following the 2020-21 school year as the longest-tenured CHSAA employee to date with 33 years of service to CHSAA and its membership.

Borgmann was described as a pioneer, trailblazer and true servant leader. He was said to be instrumental in the creation of the CHSAA Hall of Fame and served as either chair or an acting member from 2004 until his retirement in 2021.

Borgmann was a Broomfield High School alumnus. As a professional, he served many years in athletic and activity administration, which included the sports information offices at CSU and UNC in Colorado prior to joining the CHSAA staff. Borgmann oversaw nearly every sanctioned sport, as well as music, over the course of his career at CHSAA.

At the national level, Borgmann also served on various committees, including chair of the Selection Committee for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. He also served as chair of the National Records Committee and had been a member of the National High School Hall of Fame Screening and Sportsmanship Committee and NFHS Baseball Rules Committee. He was a member of the NFHS Softball Rules Committee and NFHS Annual Summer Meeting Advisory Committee.

"Bert was one of my first friends at the CHSAA office, and from Day 1, he was the most loyal, dedicated, committed and selfless person I knew," CHSAA associate commissioner Bethany Brookens said in the press release. "His life was committed to education-based activities, and he will be greatly missed across our state, in addition to people all over the country whose lives he positively impacted."

Borgmann was decorated and recognized throughout his time with CHSAA. He received the Jim Saccomano Award (National Football Federation - Colorado Chapter), the Ray Lutz Award (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference), a member of the Colorado Dugout Club Hall of Fame (Colorado Baseball Coaches Association), received the NFHS Section 6" Citation Award" for outstanding contribution to the mission of the NFHS, served as chair and acting member of the NFHS Press Committee, and is a is a Lifetime Honorary Member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board 4, as well as many other honors.

"Never hesitated to take on any assignment – from basketball czar to snow shoveling duties – and did so with enthusiasm, a desire to learn and improve, and an uncommon ability to work with athletes, coaches, officials, event managers and even parents," Former CHSAA commissioner Bob Ottewill said in the press release.

"His heart was so big," Roberts-Uhlig said in the release. "Bert was everyone's biggest cheerleader and he helped make CHSAA what it is today. He loved the CHSAA membership and the many great people within it. He was an incredible advocate for high school athletics and activities, as well as media. His legacy will live on for many years to come."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Bert Borgmann, former CHSAA assistant commissioner, dies

By Steve SmithWhen former Colorado High School Activities Association assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann died Jan. 9, Skyview girls basketball coach Chris Kemm summed up the feelings of many who are involved in high-school athletics in Colorado."Nooooo. Not another friend and one of the good guys," Kemm tweeted. "My heart hurts. Bert helped me elevate my voice for high-school basketball in Colorado.""Shocked and saddened by the passing of retired CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann," tweeted Cherry Creek High Schol Athletic Director Jason Wilkins. "Bert was a big deal and really good for kids.  He advanced Colorado and put his soul into his work.  Bert helped me out a great number of times. He is a legend in Colorado high-school sports"Borgmann, who spent 33 years with CHSAA before retiring in 2021, died of complications from recent surgery. He was 67. His son,. Logan, made the announcement on Facebook.Read the entire article here. This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?

In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
COLORADO STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Small Towns in Colorado

In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Boebert begins new term after narrow win

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy