EastEnders - Are Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner related?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently thrown Lily Slater into the spotlight with a big issue-based story exploring underage pregnancy. With Lily getting more time on screen, it hasn't gone unnoticed that the young actor, played by Lillia Turner, shares the same surname as her on-screen mum, Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner. So just to recap: Lillia Turner plays Lily Slater, Lacey Turner plays Stacey Slater. Got that?
Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson recalls real reason why she quit the show
Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson has discussed her decision to leave the show back in 2016. Speaking to her former MIC co-star Jamie Laing on his podcast Private Parts with Alex Mytton, the reality star recalled feeling it was time to move on to pastures new following her televised spat with Stephanie Pratt, which she claims didn't paint the true picture.
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce teases danger for Carla in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce, who plays villain Stephen Reid on the ITV soap, has teased some danger ahead for Carla Connor. In an upcoming storyline, Stephen and Underworld owner Carla are set to square off as Stephen attempts to return to the textiles industry and a determined Carla lets him know who's boss.
Yellowjackets reveals first look at LOTR star Elijah Wood in season 2
A first look at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 has been unveiled. The actor is set to join the acclaimed drama for the upcoming season in the role of Walter, a Citizen Detective who is set to cross paths with Misty (Christina Ricci), and challenge her.
Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher responds to Diane Hutchinson shooting outcome
Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode (January 11). Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher has spoken to Digital Spy about the future for her character Diane Hutchinson following the show's dramatic siege storyline. Diane was rushed to hospital this week after Eric Foster shot her during the high-stakes hostage situation at the...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
New Titanic re-release poster has an awkward hair error
The 25th anniversary poster of Titanic has left the Internet unanimously asking whatever happened to Rose's hair. Earlier this week, Paramount shared a brand new poster for James Cameron's Oscar-winning romantic disaster movie to tie in with a special re-release in 4K and 3D next month. The news was certainly...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb discusses Mackenzie Boyd being caught out
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb has discussed the possibility of his character Mackenzie Boyd being caught out over his big baby secret. Viewers will know that Mack is the father to Chloe Harris's baby, though everyone else – including his partner Charity Dingle – is unaware of the truth.
Emmerdale hints at surprising alliance for Kim Tate and Caleb Miligan
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Caleb Miligan receives a tempting offer from Kim Tate next week. Caleb is intrigued when Kim proposes that they should team up during a business meeting at Home Farm. Late last year, Kim announced that she wanted to open up a stud farm. She then...
Hollyoaks airs huge row for Chen-Williams family over Mason's secrets
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the aftermath of Eric Foster's attack on The Dog, and not just in terms of how everyone is recovering in hospital, but in terms of the dark revelations. The Chen-Williams parents Dave and Honour discovered that Mason has been brainwashed by Eric and the...
When will The Traitors season 2 come to the BBC?
The Traitors season one spoilers follow. All we want to know is, will The Traitors be getting a second UK series on the BBC?. The format first arrived on screens in the Netherlands in 2021, but it's hard to remember a time before The Traitors became our newest obsession. There's...
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
15 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Zack hides his news from Whitney, while Linda faces more heartbreak when she returns, and Denise gives Ravi a warning. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Zack struggles to cope. Zack hides his turmoil as he prepares for...
Coronation Street star Ellie Leach addresses proposal talk after loved-up pictures
Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach's loved-up January 10 Instagram upload had fans pondering whether she was engaged. Featuring her boyfriend Reagan Pettman embracing and soaking up the sun at a mystery holiday destination, Leach can be seen marvelling at him as they enjoy the sunset, captioning her post "love you forever".
Casualty confirms new story for Robyn Miller as a face from her past returns
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed a new storyline for nurse Robyn Miller, which will see her relationship with will see her relationship with Paul Pegg put to the test. In scenes which will air this weekend (January 14), Robyn and receptionist Paul are flirting when the pair are interrupted...
Coronation Street star Peter Ash discusses possible death in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Peter Ash has discussed the possibility of a big death amid the Summer Spellman storyline on the soap. In dramatic new scenes next week, Peter's character Paul is set to go out for revenge against Mike Hargrave, which comes after Mike locks Summer in the nursery after she confronts him about deceiving her.
Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley is threatened by Damon as dark drugs story escalates
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Damon continues to make his presence felt at the Bistro in upcoming scenes after he initially promised to just be a silent partner in the business. Viewers already know that Jacob's dad Damon has been using his stake in the Bistro as leverage to...
