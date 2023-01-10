Read full article on original website
KRMG
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has...
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
foxla.com
California braces for more rain after series of deadly storms; Bass declares LA city state of emergency
LOS ANGELES - After a break in a series of torrential storms that brought flooding, mudslides, and high surf, causing damage to many parts of California, residents and rescue crews were bracing for more rain expected to hit the Golden State beginning this weekend. Officials from across the state said...
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
'Rivers in sky' continue to slam Northern California; Floods, slides in weekend forecast
SAN FRANCISCO -- A turbulent Pacific jet stream aimed two more atmospheric rivers at the California coast Friday, carrying with them a renewed threat of flooding, debris flows, power outages and toppling trees.Mill Valley officials issued a warning Friday morning that didn't pull any punches."The current storm (1/13-1/15) will bring heavy rain, flooding, rising creeks, landslides, falling branches/trees, power outages & clogged storm drains," their social media post read. "Please stay away from coastal areas, surging creeks, flooded roadways, and down power lines."The National Weather Service was predicting another 2 inches or more of rain in San Francisco and...
KCRA.com
Ahead of another round of storms, California requests federal Major Disaster Declaration
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California braces for another series of atmospheric rivers following several deadly storms that have already pummeled parts of the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested President Joe Biden approve a Major Disaster Declaration. The leader of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Administrator Deanne Criswell...
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles Friday, as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category
As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms
The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water
From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning starts Friday afternoon
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California isn't done with rainy weather just yet. After a series of atmospheric river storms, Friday is expected to be another wet day starting in the afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Friday afternoon with dangerous mountain travel through the holiday weekend. Be...
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Accidents, Flooding, Mudslides and More due to Stormy Weather
A major storm system caused havoc in the Southland. The recent California storms brought a lot of rainfall, flooding and tragedy with at least 17 deaths reported across the state. In Southern California this most recent storm, which hit hardest Monday through Tuesday, brought mud onto a lot of roadways...
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy
An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
KTVU FOX 2
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 20 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
