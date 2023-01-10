ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KRMG

Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'Rivers in sky' continue to slam Northern California; Floods, slides in weekend forecast

SAN FRANCISCO -- A turbulent Pacific jet stream aimed two more atmospheric rivers at the California coast Friday, carrying with them a renewed threat of flooding, debris flows, power outages and toppling trees.Mill Valley officials issued a warning Friday morning that didn't pull any punches."The current storm (1/13-1/15) will bring heavy rain, flooding, rising creeks, landslides, falling branches/trees, power outages & clogged storm drains," their social media post read. "Please stay away from coastal areas, surging creeks, flooded roadways, and down power lines."The National Weather Service was predicting another 2 inches or more of rain in San Francisco and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water

From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Accidents, Flooding, Mudslides and More due to Stormy Weather

A major storm system caused havoc in the Southland. The recent California storms brought a lot of rainfall, flooding and tragedy with at least 17 deaths reported across the state. In Southern California this most recent storm, which hit hardest Monday through Tuesday, brought mud onto a lot of roadways...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
MOUNT BALDY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 20 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
OAKLAND, CA

