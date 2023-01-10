ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Jared Polis is sworn in for his second term

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5vV8_0k9y3u3Z00

Gov. Jared Polis is sworn in for his second term 01:43

Gov. Jared Polis took the oath of office during the inauguration for his second term on Tuesday. He has plans for his next four years in office that include addressing public safety and the increase in the cost of living.

CBS

Polis plans to work with lawmakers on zoning changes to encourage housing near transit centers to help boost affordable housing options. In his budget proposal, nearly $40 million will be dedicated to combatting auto theft and more than $700 million in added funding for education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbqPS_0k9y3u3Z00
CBS

The budget also includes resources for climate action and wildfire mitigation and impression.

Balancing the budget is also a focus for the governor while keeping the state's reserves at a healthy level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiKUr_0k9y3u3Z00
CBS

Overall the four key issues the governor and his administration will focus on the economy, moving to renewable resources and protecting the environment, saving money on health care and education where Polis will push for free full-day kindergarten for all children.

The governor said he will look to build a system where teachers are respected and public schools are supported.

Comments / 12

Related
CBS Denver

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans "Latinx" from Arkansas documents

Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a controversial executive order the day she was inaugurated as governor of Arkansas, issuing an order banning "Latinx" from government documents and calling the gender-neutral term "insensitive." The order, which she says was issued "to respect the Latino community," says that "ethnically insensitive and pejorative language," and the term Latinx specifically, "has no place" in government documents or employee titles. Latinx, by definition, is a gender-neutral alternative to Latina or Latino that has been used for years. "One can no more easily remove gender from Spanish and other romance languages than one can remove vowels and verbs from English,"...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hiring, retention remains major challenge in many school districts

As school funding in Colorado lags behind many other states, hiring and retaining staff remains a major challenge in many districts, many of which are looking for innovative solutions.Last November, Douglas County voters turned down a measure that would have increased pay in the school district, so now the district is looking for other options.During Tuesday night's board meeting, Superintendent Erin Kane shared new short-term solutions. The funding for the changes is tied to the district's other recent struggle of filling new positions amidst the current labor shortage."What we're doing is capturing the budget from those unfilled positions and making...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet

Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Ukrainian soldier finally receives new carbon leg with help of Colorado nonprofit

"He's like, I look like a terminator," translated Irina Rastello as a small group watched Andrii Chersak take his first steps with a new carbon prosthetic leg.Chersak is a young Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg above the knee in the war with Russia in August, following a brutal attack.For several weeks, he's been in Colorado where a nonprofit started in recent months helped bring him overseas and provide assistance with getting him a new leg. Cheering broke out in the room as a prosthetist fitted the carbon fiber, plastic, aluminum, and titanium leg. "It's a different feeling when you walk on...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah after 4 years in Colorado

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances. Though organizers decided to move the twice yearly event back to Utah after spending years in Colorado, many large ski and apparel brands skipped it, pointing to a confluence of factors including politics and changing industry dynamics. Notably absent were industry heavyweights such as Patagonia, The North Face and REI, which signed...
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Experts turn to Cloud Seeding to test weather modification along Front Range

As scientists and water managers work to find solutions for the growing water crisis, a few experts in the Front Range are turning to Cloud Seeding, a form of snowmaking that uses naturally occurring compounds to encourage extra moisture to fall from a given storm. For the first time ever, the technology will be used in Colorado's Front Range as a pilot program within the Saint Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District."One of the really cool things about the process and the program is that it benefits everybody in the watershed. We're increasing snowpack, that snowpack turns into runoff anybody...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Man sentenced for fentanyl distribution resulting in death

A man out of Grand Junction was sentenced to life behind bars for the distribution of fentanyl, which resulted in a death, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Colorado.Bruce Holder, 57, of Grand Junction, was sentenced to life in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday in a press release.Holder was identified as the leader in conjunction with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute 30mg oxycodone pills that seemed legitimate, but were spiked with fentanyl. Court documents say Holder also imported tens of thousands of pills from Mexico into western...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold return

A storm from the West Coast will move across Colorado Wednesday bringing snow and colder weather. Temperatures will be considerably colder compared to the last few days when we were in the mid 50s. On Wednesday daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s throughout the Front Range. Snow will arrive in the early Wednesday morning and the chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. Snow totals will vary, but most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will get a dusting of snow.  Areas east of I-25, including DIA and east Aurora...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks and Wildlife issue warning on avoiding backcountry due to avalanches

With the holiday weekend approaching and a snowy winter season continuing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an advisory for outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the backcountry unless they take the proper precautions and check the avalanche forecasts.The warning comes after avalanches in Colorado that have resulted in several deaths.CPW says early snowfall and heavy precipitation during December and January have led to dangerous avalanche conditions.In the high country, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports there have been 870 avalanches since Dec. 26."We have seen more avalanches this year than we do on a typical year, and recently they've gotten much bigger,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Next big thing will be a chance of snow Sunday after a warm weekend start

DENVER(CBS)-  We have a half an half holiday weekend coming our way. With a high clouds and a high pressure ridge starting off the weekend with mild temps for most and more clouds than sunshine. At the same time we are watching another Pacific storm system brewing of the coast of California. This system will push across the Rockies on Sunday bringing in snow to the the mountains starting on Saturday night.There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for some of the mountains in the southwest where 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall. At this point it looks like we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mega Millions lottery tickets given away at National Western Stock Show

It's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever: the still-growing jackpot is worth more than $1.3 billion. Crowds lined up for a chance to get rich at the National Western Stock Show on Friday. One hundred $2 Mega Millions tickets were given away for Friday night's drawing. "I'll take five," one man requested. The jackpot was worth so much, the Mega Millions sign had to be changed to billions. One woman was hopeful, "This is my only ticket so I am hoping for good fortune. I found a 4-leaf clover today."It is the second largest jackpot which takes place across many states, including...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy