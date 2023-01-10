Gov. Jared Polis is sworn in for his second term 01:43

Gov. Jared Polis took the oath of office during the inauguration for his second term on Tuesday. He has plans for his next four years in office that include addressing public safety and the increase in the cost of living.

CBS

Polis plans to work with lawmakers on zoning changes to encourage housing near transit centers to help boost affordable housing options. In his budget proposal, nearly $40 million will be dedicated to combatting auto theft and more than $700 million in added funding for education.

CBS

The budget also includes resources for climate action and wildfire mitigation and impression.

Balancing the budget is also a focus for the governor while keeping the state's reserves at a healthy level.

CBS

Overall the four key issues the governor and his administration will focus on the economy, moving to renewable resources and protecting the environment, saving money on health care and education where Polis will push for free full-day kindergarten for all children.

The governor said he will look to build a system where teachers are respected and public schools are supported.