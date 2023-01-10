‘Mayfair Witches’ EPs Tease ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover: ‘You Will See a Lot of Connections’

Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?
Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test
Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Made Less Money Than the Cameraman for ‘The Avengers’ Season 1
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's first star role in 'The Avengers,' where she made less than the cameraman.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton doesn’t see long-term survival in his future as Josh Lucas shares that he’d be up for a young John Dutton spin-off
Howdy, Yellowstone fans, it’s the start of the work week, and we’re all wishing we were spending our time with the Duttons and the cowboys at the ranch instead. Taylor Sheridan’s well-crafted realm for these characters we know and love has us dreaming of becoming the Beth and Kayces of the world. Well, less extreme versions of them, at least. One character familiar with the word “intense” this season is Jamie Dutton himself. Wes Bentley is giving fans insight into getting into that frame of mind for the explosive season we’ve been tuning into. Alongside the intensity, fans have also loved seeing more of a young John Dutton this season, and Josh Lucas is opening up about playing the character and what he’d love to see in the future. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
Henry Cavill and His Ex-girlfriend Gina Carano Are in the Same Boat; All They Need Is an ‘Opportunity’
2022 has been a heartbreaking year for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor was approved for the next Superman film, but after plenty of ups and downs, DCU finally dropped him. Moreover, he left his signature Netflix series, The Witcher, and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Well, the British...
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
Paris Hilton Shuts Down 'Absolutely Ridiculous' Claims She Photoshopped Britney Spears Into Party Pics — See Photo
That's not hot! Paris Hilton was rather annoyed after she was compelled to address rumors that The Simple Life star photoshopped Britney Spears into a photograph from a recent birthday party."To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images," the 41-year-old icon explained in the comments section of a recent Instagram selfie of Hilton, Spears and birthday boy Cade Hudson. BRITNEY SPEARS HOLDS A LIGHTER TO HER TONGUE BEFORE WEIRDLY DANCING...
Jason Statham Once Considered It a Sore Spot That He Didn’t Become a Successful Diver
Jason Statham has accomplished much in his career, but he still occasionally wondered what it would’ve been like to make it as a diver.
Too Late for Henry Cavill: Even the Closest One-To-One Adaptation of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Could Not Make Him Stay
At the beginning of the film, Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill, as Superman said, “Hope is like car keys. Easy to lose, but if you dig around, it’s usually close by.” However, now that it is officially announced the fan-favorite Witcher will not be around after season 3 of the show, maybe many hopes are shattered. There is a debate among fans about the reason for Cavill’s departure. But one popular opinion is that the show was deviating from the source materials. But now, is it too late for Geralt to stay?
‘Wolf Pack': Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Supernatural Again in Trailer for Paramount+ Werewolf Series (Video)
Paramount+ on Thursday released the trailer for “Wolf Pack,” the upcoming supernatural teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, among others. The show premieres Thursday, Jan 26. Watch the trailer below. ‘Wolf Pack,’ per the show’s official description, “follows a teenage boy and girl...
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley breaks down filming brutal scenes with Kelly Reilly: ‘If it hurts, fine, we’ll get over it’
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about the intensity of the scenes he shares with Kelly Reilly as the talented pair play brother and sister duo Jamie and Beth Dutton. The siblings have a relationship built upon years of distrust and manipulation, which does something to a person on a fundamental level.
Mindy Kaling and HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo Reboot ‘Velma’ Under Fire for Sexualizing Teens and Just Plain Being Unfunny
When it was first announced that Mindy Kaling would be creating a Scooby-Doo spinoff series called Velma, the biggest buzz around the show was that the titular character, voiced by Kaling herself, would be South Asian. In reaction to racist trolls decrying her vision, Kaling brushed off the hate, saying, “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don’t care.”
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
The found-footage horror movie critics are calling a 'death dream'
Introducing the latest movie to add to the found-footage horror canon: The Outwaters. Last year brought us a handful of special additions to the subgenre — the new instalment in the VHS franchise, V/H/S/99; the religious Taiwanese terror Incantation, as well as a couple festival hits, like our favourite Skinamarink.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Colin Farrell apologizes for the biggest disaster of his career, but he was happy to keep the $20 million paycheck
No actor in Hollywood hits it out of the park every time, but few have experienced disaster on such a scale as Colin Farrell and Oliver Stone, who poured everything they had into historical epic Alexander, only to see the long-gestating passion project go up in flames. The Academy Award-winning...
