Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in ‘Night Swim’ Horror Pic

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are set to star in Night Swim from writer-director Bryce McGuire and producers Atomic Monster and Blumhouse .

Univeral Pictures will release the horror pic based on the short film created by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. Details are being kept under wraps, but Night Swim is described as a supernatural thriller built around the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, which teamed on M3GAN , are producing Night Swim for Universal Pictures , which is planning for a Jan. 19, 2024 release.

With production set to start soon, James Wan and Jason Blum are sharing producer credits. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek are executive producers. And Alayna Glasthal will oversee the film for Atomic Monster.

Russell can also be seen starring in the Apple+ and Legendary Television’s upcoming untitled Godzilla Series and in Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts , alongside Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Condon is currently starring opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin . And she will next be seen in the upcoming thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners , alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

McGuire’s directorial credits include The White Room , Never Ever for Blumhouse and Baghead for StudioCanal/Picture Co. McGuire is currently working with Vera Farmiga on the surrealist comedy series Tabloid Dreams for Bron Studios.

Russell is represented by UTA and Narrative, while Condon is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Framework Entertainment. McGuire is represented by Gersh and Wan is represented by CAA and Stacey Testro International.

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer Sees Alison Brie Caught in a Confusing Love Triangle

Prime Video dropped the trailer for Somebody I Used to Know, the Dave Franco-directed rom-com and follow-up to his 2020 directorial debut. Led by Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons, the movie sees Brie’s workaholic TV producer Ally face a professional setback that results in her retreating to her hometown where she bumps into her first love, Sean (Ellis). Following one whirlwind evening reminiscing, Ally questions the person she’s become, leading her to attempt to rekindle her early relationship. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson Prove Coming of...
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
‘Missing’ Star Storm Reid Talks the Screenlife Thriller Sequel and Her “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Episode of ‘The Last of Us’

Missing star Storm Reid hasn’t slowed down since her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018), but it’s now all the more impressive when you consider that she’s also a full-time USC Trojan. Reid has been juggling a still-blossoming entertainment career with higher education since the fall of 2021, and she appreciates the chance to have a bit of normal in between her buzzy movie and TV sets. In Will Merrick and Nick Johnson’s Jan. 20 release Missing, the mostly standalone sequel to the John Cho-led Searching (2018), Reid plays June, a defiant teenager who’s raised by her...
Miiko Taka, Marlon Brando’s Co-Star in ‘Sayonara,’ Dies at 97

Miiko Taka, who made her film debut with a starring turn opposite Marlon Brando in Sayonara, the 1957 Korean War-set drama about “defiant desire,” has died. She was 97. News of her death was posted Jan. 4 on social media by a grandson. Details of her death were not available, with her son informing The Hollywood Reporter through a spokesperson that his family did not want to participate in an obituary.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her SonLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter,...
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Billy Corgan Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “There Is Heartbreak, and Then There Is Sorrow”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage and more are paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday at 54. Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. More from The Hollywood ReporterLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac ArrestHollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie...
CALABASAS, CA
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin. A representative for Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, tells The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, More Remember Lisa Marie PresleyLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54 Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. She was rushed to the hospital earlier...
MEMPHIS, TN
Saudi Film Festival Backs Johnny Depp Period Drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is getting behind Johnny Depp’s new film, Jeanne du Barry, unveiling Thursday, saying it will provide postproduction support for the French period drama directed by, and co-starring, French multihyphenate Maïwenn. Depp stars in the film as 18th-century French King Louis XV, with Maïwenn playing the movie’s titular courtesan, Madame du Barry.More from The Hollywood ReporterPrince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Tops 1.4M in First-Day SalesJulia Roberts, Channing Tatum Among Stars Featured in Inspiring Life Stories Series From Bear Grylls' BecomingX, Da Vinci (Exclusive)Banijay Names Ex-HBO Europe Exec Steve Mathews to Scripted Division  Since its launch in...
Universal Plans New Theme Park in Northern Texas

Universal is adding another theme park to its roster.  The company announced plans for a new park Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, which will be aimed at “younger audiences” and “sized for a regional audience.” The park will be situated on part of 97 acres recently purchased by Universal, and the company also plans to add “an adjacent themed hotel.” More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal's 'A Deadly Education' Enlists 'Ms. Marvel' Director Meera MenonTheater Owners Expected to Play 'Halloween Ends' Despite Simultaneous Release on PeacockGolden Globes: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Though Universal said the park will feature the company’s IP and include...
FRISCO, TX
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson Prove Coming of Age Is a Life-Long Journey

The first trailer for Lionsgate’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved young adult classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret dropped on Thursday. Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie star along with newcomer Abby Ryder Fortson in the big-screen take, written and directed by Edge of Seventeen helmer Kelly Fremon Craig. In the two-minute look at the 1970s-set film, Fortson portrays 11-year-old Margaret, uprooted from her New York City home where she’s close to her grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), and moved to the New Jersey suburbs by her parents, played by McAdams and Safdie. More from The Hollywood ReporterNicholas...
Dorothy Tristan, Actress in ‘Klute,’ ‘Scarecrow’ and ‘The Looking Glass,’ Dies at 88

Dorothy Tristan, who had memorable turns in End of the Road, Klute and Scarecrow in the early 1970s before demonstrating remarkable resolve by co-writing and starring in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass, has died. She was 88. Tristan died Sunday at her home near La Porte, Indiana, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, her husband of 48 years, director John D. Hancock (Bang the Drum Slowly), announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOzzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: "No One Played Guitar Like Jeff"Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and 'Sixteen Candles' Actress, Dies at 98Guitar...
LA PORTE, IN
‘Plane’ Review: Gerard Butler Genre Pic Gets the Job Done

It’s a wonder that Gerard Butler is able to purchase any insurance. After all, bad things seem to happen to him, or at least his screen persona, all the time. Whether he’s playing a Secret Service agent or an Everyman, Butler can’t seem to avoid getting in more tight spots than anyone since Bruce Willis’ John McClane. In his newest film, Plane, Butler plays an airline pilot, so you can rest assured that his flight is not going to go smoothly. Fortunately for moviegoers, the veteran Scottish actor is an engaging, charismatic presence, and Plane is the sort of breathlessly paced...
Jessica Chastain Donned a Mask as Part of Golden Globes Style to Protect Her ‘A Doll’s House’ Cast

With Jessica Chastain’s Golden Globes mask, the actress proved face-wear remains fashionable. But the Oscar winner said it was about more than just nailing her awards show look. While speaking to E! News during their red-carpet pre-show Tuesday night, the George & Tammy star addressed her sparkling face mask, which matched her dress and was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Of her decision to wear the face covering, the actress expressed a little fear over attending the ceremony amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19 variants. More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Noms Analysis: On 'Babylon' and Adam Sandler Surprises and Michelle Williams...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin have been named the jurors of the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Harris was at Sundance in 2020 with Zola, the same years Hittman screened her film Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Matlin starred in 2021 Sundance winner CODA. W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez are the jurors for the U.S. Documentary Competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; and Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition. Madeleine Olnek is the juror for the NEXT competition...
Robbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60

Robbie Knievel, the second-generation motorcyclist and daredevil who jumped the fountains of Caesars Palace and the Grand Canyon in the high-flying bootstraps of his father, Evel Knievel, has died. He was 60. Knievel died Friday in Reno, Nevada, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his brother, Kelly Knievel, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54Dorothy Tristan, Actress in 'Klute,' 'Scarecrow' and 'The Looking Glass,' Dies at 88Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: "No One Played Guitar Like Jeff" “Daredevils don’t lead an easy life,” he said....
RENO, NV
Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Pregnant With First Child

Naomi Osaka has news to share: she’s pregnant. The star tennis player took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s expecting. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she posted along with an image of an ultrasound, seen below. More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Osaka Launching Media Company With LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHillCrypto Craze Hits Cannes as FTX Strikes Deal to Take Over Lead Sponsorship of amfAR GalaNaomi Osaka Exits IMG to Launch Athlete Management Banner With Longtime Agent Though she didn’t reveal more about the father, Osaka, 25, has...
Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: “No One Played Guitar Like Jeff”

Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood and Jimmy Page were among those paying tribute to Jeff Beck following the news of his death. Beck, a legendary rock guitar figure known for his innovative style and virtuosic talent, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England, after contracting bacterial meningitis, his family announced. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group was 78. More from The Hollywood ReporterCarole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and 'Sixteen Candles' Actress, Dies at 98Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78Ben Masters, the...
Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, one of the greatest guitarists of all time who rose to fame in the English rock band The Yardbirds, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England. He was 78. His family said in a statement on Wednesday: “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood,...
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Adam Sandler (‘Hustle’)

It’s somewhat hard to believe, but Adam Sandler — the guest on this edition of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recorded in late 2022 in front of an audience at the Newport Beach Film Festival, where Sandler received the fest’s performance of the year award — has been a star for more than 30 years now. Hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live in 1990, the Brooklyn-born comedian soon began appearing in his own sketches and won over audiences with his madcap man-child characters. He then transitioned to a film career, co-writing and starring in movies about...
