ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, CT

Salem Brothers Arrested for Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Trafficking

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gswFX_0k9y3ii500

A pair of brothers made drug trafficking a family affair, but police broke up the family business, seizing fentanyl, crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars in cash, according to officials.

Salem detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division served a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 6 at a Salem Street residence after an investigation found that narcotics were being sold out of the building, the Salem Police Department announced.

28-year-old Daniel Pena Arias, who lives in the Salem Street residence, and his 30-year-old brother Victor Pena Arias, who lives on Mason Street, were both arrested. Both brothers are charged with trafficking fentanyl over 36 grams and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, crack cocaine.

Police found 45.3 grams of fentanyl, 18.1 grams of crack cocaine, $1,308 in cash, digital scales, two cell phones, packaging materials, and several MASS DTA cards that belonged to other people in the raid.

Comments / 7

Megan Me
3d ago

well this is how they're going to arrest and rearrest people by violations of the so-called recreational pot pile (💩) if people had any sense they would leave that stuff alone and realize it's just a ploy and a money making racket the people that were always in charge of this stuff are finally coming out and making money off of you only to your eventual demise believe it or not!

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Salem Dealer Throws Drugs While Resisting Arrest: Police

A wanted man tried to turn out pockets, full of baggies of drugs, while being chased by a police officer, but got busted for them anyways, officials say. A patrolling police officer spotted 21-year-old Sebastian Lopez Ortega, who had an active warrant for his arrest, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, accor…
SALEM, CT
WTNH

2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun. Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers […]
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Man surrenders after driving gunman who shot at West Haven undercover cop

WEST HAVEN — Local police say they have apprehended a man who was involved in a shooting targeting an undercover officer. Harvey Nelson, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his role in the incident, according to Sgt. Patrick Buturla, public information officer for the West Haven Police Department. Bond for that offense was set at $500,000. Nelson was also wanted on other charges at the time of his arrest, Buturla said.
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Police Announce First Arrest In Connection To Downtown Shootout

ANSONIA — A 40-year old New Haven man was charged in connection to an afternoon shootout in downtown Ansonia. Daycus Bailey is charged with first-degree attempted criminal assault, criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a weapon. He is being held on a $500,000 bond, police said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police

A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Met-Ed Lebanon Shot At, Police Say

Someone opened fire at the Met-Ed building in Lebanon on Thursday night, according to the police. Police were called to shots fired at the building at 600 South 5th Avenue on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:57 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was clear that no one was hurt but...
LEBANON, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy