Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
ambcrypto.com
LDO bulls could have an upper hand only if a surge is observed in…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The LDO bear rally could be short-lived forcing LDO to rebound from $1.853. A break below $1.853 will give bears more leverage and invalidate the above bias. LDO,...
ambcrypto.com
APE’s momentum slows down and a pullback looked likely — but what can follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The momentum on the 12-hour and the daily timeframe was bullish but the lower timeframe momentum began to shift. A pullback to an area of interest can be...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
ambcrypto.com
BTC pushes toward the highs of a two-month range, will the bulls be repelled?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin has crept upward to a two-month range high, and a reversal was more likely than a breakout. A move higher to $20k and above needs $17.8k flipped...
ambcrypto.com
Monero has been on a solid bullish run, here is what buyers can look for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero saw steady buying pressure in recent months, which has accelerated since December. The current rally could push toward $200 since a key resistance area was breached. Monero...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche’s bull rally might come to a halt because of these factors
Avalanche’s RSI was in an overbought position. However, other metrics and market indicators were bearish. Avalanche [AVAX] investors had a good start to 2023 as the token registered massive gains on its chart. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX’s price increased by over 30% in the last seven days, and at the time of writing, it was trading at $15.35.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin is ready for strong adoption in 2023, thanks to these factors at play
Litecoin’s hash rate made a significant contribution to investor confidence since September. LTC may experience some selling pressure now that it is overbought. There are heavy expectations regarding Litecoin [LTC] this year, especially with the upcoming 2023 halving. It appears that the market has already been preparing for a robust 2023, something which was evident in LTC’s price action and hash rate.
ambcrypto.com
I asked ChatGPT Bitcoin’s price prediction and it gave me a wonderful answer
On the morning of 12 January, the markets patiently awaited U.S. CPI data for the month of December. Investors, across the board, expected inflation to go south of 7% – Well, for the very first time since November 2021. Keeping the U.S. Fed’s strong commitment to lowering inflation in focus, I asked ChatGPT “How would you name the biography of U.S. CPI data?” It answered, “The Price is Wacky: A Laugh-Out-Loud History of U.S CPI.”
ambcrypto.com
TRON [TRX] uptrend momentum slows: Is a short-term price consolidation likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. TRX was bullish on the lower timeframes. TRX could break above or oscillate within the $0.05630 – $0.05695 range. TRON’s [TRX] recent price action followed Bitcoin [BTC]...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
ambcrypto.com
AVAX: Here’s why bulls could target or bypass the $14 supply zone
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX witnessed a 20% surge in price in the last 10 days. AVAX’s demand in the derivatives market remained positive. Avalanche [AVAX] surged by 20%, rising from...
ambcrypto.com
MKR’s reversal may not be on the cards as burn trial takes center stage
The MVRV ratio status showed that MKR was not yet overbought. Maker began a demo burn operation as 55% of its community voted against the activity. According to an 11 January report covered by Santiment, the MakerDAO [MKR] price might not yet correct its trend despite being one of the year’s top performers. The governance token of the Maker Protocol began the year around $507.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: Why the bears shouldn’t be too excited about the $5.272 hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT could overcome the $5.272 hurdle and target $5.490. DOT saw an increase in development activity but a fluctuation in trading volumes. Polkadot [DOT] posted over 23% gains...
ambcrypto.com
TRON celebrates new milestone as TRX rallies: Should investors maintain caution?
TRON zooms past another use growth milestone, with plans to continue with same energy. TRX investors enjoy some bullish relief after a bearish start in 2023. The TRON [TRX] network achieved important milestones in the last one month, especially in terms of user growth. Now, the network crossed 135 million users, as per a 13 January tweet.
ambcrypto.com
BTC could retest $19k mark, boosted by current U.S. inflation rates, details inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC could retest the $19.00K mark. A break below 7-period EMA would invalidate the above bias. The U.S. CPI data confirmed that the country’s inflation rate had cooled...
ambcrypto.com
ETH sharks on accumulation spree, but how long will it take for bubble to burst?
Ethereum sharks accumulate a large amount of ETH, and prices surge. Data suggests a possible bubble, short-term holders may sell. A 12 January tweet by Santiment revealed that sharks had accumulated a significant amount of Ethereum [ETH] over the last two months. This led to a surge in ETH’s prices. The trend of ETH accumulation by large holders could also influence overall market sentiment and prices.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche investors could be disoriented as AVAX exhibits these signs
Avalanche DEXs reach new milestones in terms of deposit capacity. NFTs, revenue, and minted NFTs on Avalanche decline while stakers on network witness a surge. Avalanche, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, witnessed noteworthy growth in its decentralized exchange (DEX) market. This was due to the fact that the deposit capacity of GLP on Yeti Finance, a popular DEX on Avalanche, reached a new milestone.
ambcrypto.com
‘Collectible NFTs’ fail to bolster SHIB utility: An exercise in futility?
Shiba Inu has announced the launch of its limited physical collectible NFTs to augment SHIB utility. The limited collectible will be for its genesis Shoboshi NFT holders. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has devised a unique strategy to pique the interest of its audience by announcing plans to create collectible NFTS and physical items for its genesis NFT holders.
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Ripple [XRP]? You should read this before making a move
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP could trade within the $0.3687 – $0.3783 range or break above it. Demand in the derivatives market remained positive. Ripple [XRP] rallied in the past two...
Comments / 0