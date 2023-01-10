ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrc.com

Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police request assistance in 2020 homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. According to police, North Precinct officers were dispatched to Interstate 65 just underneath the 16th Street North bridge on report of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
CARBON HILL, AL
CBS 42

Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after they say shots were fired during a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. Police say they were...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody following an investigation brought on by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. David Stephen West, 54, of Leeds, was arrested on Monday, January 9 and charged with ten counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years or age involved in obscene acts.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

