Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police request assistance in 2020 homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. According to police, North Precinct officers were dispatched to Interstate 65 just underneath the 16th Street North bridge on report of a...
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th […]
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting, vehicle crashes into Birmingham apartment building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after a shooting in Birmingham Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 Block of 1st Street West. Police said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Clevette Price, was driving a car and was shot. The vehicle...
wbrc.com
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
Birmingham PD investigates fatal shooting, suspect in custody
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 11, at around 5:10 p.m. According to the BPD, South precinct officers were inside the Adona Apartment Complex on a call for service when shots were fired in a nearby area. Officer Truman […]
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
Leeds man arrested on multiple counts of possession of obscene matter
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A Leeds man was arrested on multiple counts of possession of obscene matter on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, in November 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This information led […]
wbrc.com
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
wvtm13.com
Masked suspects steal display iPhones from Birmingham's Apple Store with customers inside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a daring daytime theft at Birmingham's Apple Store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said officers learned about the 10:30 a.m. crime on Jan. 13, after people said they saw three masked males enter the store and break a table holding iPhones in the store.
wbrc.com
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
wbrc.com
Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after they say shots were fired during a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. Police say they were...
wbrc.com
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody following an investigation brought on by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. David Stephen West, 54, of Leeds, was arrested on Monday, January 9 and charged with ten counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years or age involved in obscene acts.
wvtm13.com
Suspect shot while allegedly stealing vehicle in Shelby County, said sheriff's office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — One of two suspects was getting medical treatment after a shot was fired while allegedly stealing a vehicle in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were called to Phillips Drive in Vincent at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 to talk with a person who said two people took his vehicle during a robbery.
Comments / 0