When one door closes, another opens — sometimes right down the street. The two-story Barnes & Noble bookstore on Court Street in Brooklyn Heights will close its doors for the last time on January 17 after 20 years in business, but bookworms need not fear — the store is just relocating a few blocks over to Atlantic Avenue in Cobble Hill, where a brand-new book haven will open on January 18 in the storefront formerly occupied by defunct luxury retailer Barneys New York.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO