The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Indie rockers Social Cig are out with a new video accompanying last summer’s album Cheesehead. Directed by Austyn Meyer, the scene finds Parker Schultz and a girl (Sheila Collins) hanging out in the park, playing with dinosaurs, flying a kite and walking on the beach; at one point, Schultz gifts Collins with a dinosaur necklace. The dinosaurs come to represent the two in an animation sequence where they fly away on the kite to escape a meteor shower. There’s burning heart with Social Cig’s “Hot Red.” (Ben Slowey)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO