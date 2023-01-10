Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
2022 Marked Changes in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ Leadership Landscape
2022 brought major changes in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ leadership. The city’s two social service and public health organizations, the LGBT Community Center and Diverse and Resilient, both hired new directors. The year also saw the creation of a new Milwaukee LGBTQ liaison in the Mayor’s Office. In May...
shepherdexpress.com
Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic
Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Public Schools Need Teachers: MPS Talent Director Michael C. Harris Explains the Challenge
When it comes to educating the 71,000 students attending Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the system is under a dark cloud, and the thunder is growing louder. MPS needs an additional 200 teachers. I met Michael Harris for a conversation about the teacher shortage and other issues. He is senior director of talent management at MPS. His job is to recruit teachers and staff, and it’s a crucial job. There are over 8,000 MPS employees.
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: January 11, 2023
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Indie rockers Social Cig are out with a new video accompanying last summer’s album Cheesehead. Directed by Austyn Meyer, the scene finds Parker Schultz and a girl (Sheila Collins) hanging out in the park, playing with dinosaurs, flying a kite and walking on the beach; at one point, Schultz gifts Collins with a dinosaur necklace. The dinosaurs come to represent the two in an animation sequence where they fly away on the kite to escape a meteor shower. There’s burning heart with Social Cig’s “Hot Red.” (Ben Slowey)
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: January 12-18, 2023
A winter farmer’s market, Night Moves at Shank Hall, outdoor activities at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, improvisational dance and music at UWM, a pair of musical matinees with the debut of the Bourbon Jockeys, celebrate MLK Day, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Jan. 12. Baroque & Beer...
shepherdexpress.com
Collin Price, Co-founder of Indigenous Business Group, Brings Visibility to Native Businesses
In the spring of 2022, a nonprofit organization called the Indigenous Business Group (IBG) was formed by three Native entrepreneurs in an effort to help Indigenous businesses prosper and support economic growth among the tribes in the region. The three founders are Collin Price of the Ho-Chunk Nation; Zoar Fulwilder, who is Salt River Pima-Maricopa; and Rob Pero of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
shepherdexpress.com
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Plans February Summit
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will be hosting the "Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit" in Milwaukee on February 15th and 16th at the Hilton City Center. The summit, which is powered by Wisconsin-based Indigenous Business Group, will bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders, and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational seminars, and networking to discuss the current state of the Wisconsin cannabis industry, policy reform, and Indigenous interests in cannabis.
shepherdexpress.com
Fast Track to First Place: Bart Lundy’s First Season at UWM Has Been an Unexpected Success
It has been a while since the UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball program has been relevant. Fans will remember the days when Bruce Pearl made the Panthers a March Madness regular. Rob Jeter continued the program’s winning habits in the Horizon League, only to be spurned by the rise of Butler as a mid-major powerhouse.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 694 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 694 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 651 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 13,709 new cases, and a 7-day average of 13,428 cases per day. In 2021, 2,708 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,459 cases per day.
