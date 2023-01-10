Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system
Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system The University of Cambridge developed a device that converts plastics and greenhouse gases to usable fuels and products. Tennessee manufacturer to power operations with 526 kW rooftop solar array Solar Alliance completed the design, engineering, and installation. Plus, REAP grants help rural small businesses save on solar.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Interactive mapping tool for siting renewable energy projects
A dynamic geospatial mapping tool was developed by Argonne National Laboratory as a free, open resource to identify suitable locations for siting solar, wind, and other clean energy infrastructure projects. Based on desired parameters, the tool will generate a “heat map” of ideal locations. Users of the Geospatial...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio
Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
pv-magazine-usa.com
SolarEdge home battery joins Sunnova energy-as-a-service offering
Inverter and battery provider SolarEdge announced it has found a new partner in Sunnova, a residential and commercial energy-as-a-service (EaaS) provider. Sunnova’s EaaS offering is a holistic energy management system that integrates solar, energy storage, electric vehicle charging, standby generators, smart appliances, grid services, and home climate controls. Now, SolarEdge’s home battery will be offered alongside the full set of Sunnova EaaS products and services.
pv-magazine-usa.com
South Carolina 108 MW solar, 198 MWh battery project finds offtaker
South Carolina utility Dominion Energy will add considerable renewable energy generation and grid-balancing energy storage capacity as it has signed a 108 MW solar, 198 MWh energy storage power purchase agreement. The project is developed by Southern Current, an energyRe company. The 572-acre facility is expected to reach commercial operations...
Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. To meet today's global sustainability challenges, the corporate world needs more than a few chief sustainability officers – it needs an army of employees, in all areas of business, thinking about sustainability in their decisions every day. That means product designers,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund
Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the move: Spruce Power, Nevados, Silicon Ranch, Fischtank and more
Spruce Power announced that president and director Christian Fong will assume the role of chief executive officer of the company from current CEO Eric Tech, following the recent merger between Spruce Power and XL Fleet. Eric Tech will remain on the company’s board. Fong has been with Spruce Power since 2017, growing the company into the largest privately held residential solar owner/operator in North America, with over 50,000 customers and over $1 billion of DG solar and energy efficiency assets. He held prior roles at TerraForm Power, then the world’s largest public independent renewable power producer.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain
Oregon utility accelerates grid modernization with wireless networking Portland General Electric plans to roll out wireless network coverage over the next five years, intended to improve grid reliability and support the integration of clean technologies. Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain The company plans to manufacture...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How the IRA persuaded a Jordanian solar firm to invest in the U.S.
There is no question the Inflation Reduction Act has been financially attractive for solar manufacturers, opening a door to opportunity that has never existed before. For manufacturers, the bill contains tax incentives for domestic fabrication, including an increase in the investment tax credit available, from 30% to 40% for projects using domestic content, as well as production tax credits linked to specific products. But the real benefit is the timeframe, which extends the bill’s credits and incentives for 10 years, making manufacturing investment tenable for the first time.
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm’s Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005219/en/ Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice (Photo: Business Wire)
Sustainability and Profitability Can Co-Exist: 3 Keys to Growing a Green Business
Private equity and venture capital firms are increasingly backing resilient companies.
Alarmed by Speed and Scale of Disruption, CEOs Embrace Sustainability to Build Long-Term Resilience, According to UN Global Compact and Accenture
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- CEOs are facing an enormously challenging global context, with the vast majority (93%) experiencing 10 or more simultaneous challenges to their businesses and 87% warning that current levels of disruption will limit delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds the largest CEO study on sustainability ever conducted by the UN Global Compact and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While CEOs are increasingly concerned about these headwinds, nearly all (98%) agree that sustainability is core to their role, a sentiment that has grown 15 percentage points over the last 10 years of the study. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005909/en/ CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Athos III solar-plus-storage project begins operation in California
Intersect Power, LLC, announced the commercial operation of its Athos III solar project located in Riverside County, California. Also known as Blythe Mesa Solar II, it generates 224 MWac / 310 MWdc of reliable solar energy, enough to power approximately 94,000 homes, and features 448 MWh of co-located storage. “This...
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
Comments / 0