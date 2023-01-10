NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- CEOs are facing an enormously challenging global context, with the vast majority (93%) experiencing 10 or more simultaneous challenges to their businesses and 87% warning that current levels of disruption will limit delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds the largest CEO study on sustainability ever conducted by the UN Global Compact and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While CEOs are increasingly concerned about these headwinds, nearly all (98%) agree that sustainability is core to their role, a sentiment that has grown 15 percentage points over the last 10 years of the study. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005909/en/ CEOs are facing a massive amount of uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO