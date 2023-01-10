ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislation on medication prices

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in The Villages on Thursday to discuss efforts to lower prescription drugs. DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The event was held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd. He announced his...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Agriculture Commissioner announces proposal to curb credit card companies’ tracking of gun purchases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agricultural Commissioner Wilton Simpson has announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. In September, Visa joined Mastercard and American Express in moving forward with plans to categorize gun shop sales, a step gun-control advocates say will help track...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy