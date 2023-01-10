Read full article on original website
Car Crash Knocks Out Power In Newhall
An early morning car crash in Newhall caused a power outage Friday, affecting neighborhoods in the eastern part of the community. At 5:56 a.m. Friday, emergency responders receive reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue in Newhall, according to Dispatch Supervisor Stafford with the Los Angeles County Fire ...
signalscv.com
Emergency responders assist drivers after vehicle collision in Newhall
Emergency personnel assisted drivers after a two-vehicle collision Thursday night, though there was conflicting information regarding the details surrounding it, according to reports. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue, said Kaitlyn Aldana, Fire Department...
signalscv.com
Downed power lines temporarily close Newhall Avenue
Newhall Avenue was temporarily closed down after an SUV rammed into an electrical pole on Friday morning, causing it and some power lines to fall into the street. The collision was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department just before 6 a.m. near Newhall Avenue’s intersection with Sierra Highway. All of Newhall Avenue, between Valle del Oro and Sierra Highway, was closed for hours — leaving drivers coming into Santa Clarita from Highway 14 no other option than turning around and getting back on the highway.
foxla.com
1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
signalscv.com
Female robbed at gunpoint in Canyon Country, suspect outstanding
A suspect remains outstanding following a Friday afternoon armed robbery in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a female was robbed at gunpoint at 12:16 p.m. in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
2urbangirls.com
Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal accident reported on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The crash was reported at about 6:14 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the...
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
Man found dead after firefighters extinguish flames at Hollywood apartment building
A man was found dead in a Hollywood apartment after a fire erupted inside the building, officials said.
Armed Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Pointing Gun At Victim
An armed robbery suspect remains outstanding Friday afternoon after a man pointed a gun at a woman outside a Canyon Country bank. At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call regarding a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, per initial radio ...
newsnationnow.com
Los Angeles sinkhole that swallowed 2 cars continues to grow
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works have been working around the clock to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth, after heavy rains Monday night caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole, which continues to grow, is estimated...
Missing Man Found In Santa Clarita, Arrested For Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita man who had been missing since New Year’s Eve was found safe Tuesday, when he was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Patrick James Yates, 29, was arrested after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa ...
Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles. The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police. The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk […]
Car plows into restaurant in Sierra Madre
A crash was captured on camera after a car plows into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.Sierra Madre Police say the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant called 'The Only Place in Town,' located at 110 West Sierra Madre Boulevard. The car was heading south on Auburn Avenue when the driver barreled into the protective k-rails outside the patio of the restaurant, keeping the vehicle from reacting the patio of the restaurant.In the video you see the car crash into the patio, nearly hitting two people walking nearby. Traffic was diverted around the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
KTLA.com
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
Two cyclists airlifted from river near Rio Hondo
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews saved two people trapped near the Los Angeles River near Rio Hondo. According to authorities, the two bicyclists were riding on a bike path along the river when they reached an impassable area. Fire crews needed to use a helicopter to reach the pair, who were partially submerged in about 3 to 5 feet of water.The helicopter landed in a recreational area where crews worked to rescue the bicyclists out of the river. Crews airlifted the pair to a nearby roadway. Neither of them sustained major injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
