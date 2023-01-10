Read full article on original website
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Two juveniles killed, one seriously injured in Fairfax Station crash
Two juveniles died and one teen was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Fairfax Station. At 9:26 p.m. dispatchers received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road. Officers searched the area and found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off of the road, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Police investigate bomb threat aboard Forest Park High School bus
A busload of students leaving Forest Park High School in Woodbridge had to be turned around Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat. After the bus returned to the school, students students were safely removed, Prince William County police said in a news release. Police isolated the unoccupied bus and conducted...
Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight
If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
InFive: National Merit problems, Woodbridge bank robbery and a rainy evening
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. 4. Bank robbery in Woodbridge. A masked robber got...
Fairfax again behind Philly in annual home sales across Mid-Atlantic
It was back to its familiar spot – #2 in the Mid-Atlantic – for the Fairfax County home-sales market in 2022. With 14,484 home sales during the 12-month period, Fairfax County finished second to Philadelphia (17,274) among the 70-some jurisdictions that are part of the Bright MLS catchment area that includes the District of Columbia, Delaware and portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Sun Gazette editorial: Now it's the Fairfax school system to be under Miyares's microscope
Having bagged themselves a superintendent out in Loudoun County to end 2022, Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares appear ready to go hunting even bigger quarry. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area
A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based Holocene Clean Energy, is seeking a special-use permit for the facility. The roughly 232.3-acre property is at 2539 Logmill Road in the county’s...
Northern Virginia youth football organization wins multiple national championships
Freedom High School wasn’t the only local football team to bring home a championship trophy in December. Two local youth football squads also claimed some crowns. Playmakers Elite Bears won the 7-year-old and 12-year-old titles of American Youth Football and United Youth Football League, respectively. Playmakers Elite Bears, also...
Changes upcoming for public comment at Prince William board meetings?
Prince William County officials are considering new limits on public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. During Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler outlined the initial framework she is proposing to revise public comment rules in response to meetings regularly running well past midnight. Public comment was more...
Median year-over-year home prices decline in region for first time since 2016
The median home-sales price in the Washington metropolitan area in December was down 15 percent from the market peak last spring, and for the first time since 2016 showed a year-over-year decline, according to new data. The figures, reported Jan. 12 with data from Bright MLS, came as the 2022...
Split Vienna Town Council approves its priorities for coming year
The concept is familiar to any large organization: A clear set of priorities focuses attention and gets the team working in the same direction. But what if the work involves myriad issues from parks, sewers and police to finance, information technology and zoning?. The Vienna Town Council agreed 4-3 with...
Hylton Center plans events for veterans
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans a number of events as part of its Veterans and the Arts Initiative this winter. Since 2014, over 11,000 local veterans, servicemembers and military family members have participated in similar events. Additional information and registration can be found on the Hylton Center website.
Local economic development directors optimistic about region
The region’s top economic development professionals said the outlook for Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park was bright in different ways, telling an audience from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Wednesday that even if recession fears do materialize, their respective localities should be well-positioned to sustain a downturn and continue sustaining economic progress.
Marine foundation receives $65 million gift
The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has announced the largest gift in its 60-year history, $65 million from Fred Smith, a Marine Corps veteran and founder and chairman of the shipping giant FedEx. The foundation said the gift will aid its mission of honoring Marines by providing scholarships for their children...
School Board elections could move to ranked-choice voting under proposed legislation
Legislation introduced in Richmond would allow localities like Arlington to hold School Board general elections using a ranked-choice method in place of the existing winner-take-all process. The bill – HB1751 – patroned by Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) makes a number of changes to the small steps already undertaken to...
Planning commission denies solar project recommendation
In a double unanimous vote on Jan. 11, the Culpeper County Planning Commission denied a new conditional use permit application submitted by a previously denied solar project set for Stevensburg. After being denied in May 2021, Maroon Solar, LLC introduced a revised plan for its utility-scale solar facility. One of...
Army Museum plans new take on career fairs
A one-of-a-kind career fair is coming to the National Museum of the United States Army on Jan. 18. The Army Community Service Employment Readiness, in cooperation with Fort Belvoir Transition Services, Army Education, VA Hire Vets Now and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, have put a new twist on a traditional career fair to give the military community opportunities to elevate their careers.
Jan. 12 high school basketball roundup: Gainesville girls rebound from slow start to beat South Lakes
GAINESVILLE 57, SOUTH LAKES 41: After falling behind 10-0 to the start the game, the visiting Cardinals (13-2) outscored South Lakes 29-3 the rest of the first half in the eventual non-district win Thursday. Madison McKenzie led Gainesville with 20 points and Aashi Chhabra added 13. The two converted seven...
