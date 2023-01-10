ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicken three ways at Nubar

Local folks don’t generally get fired up about hotel restaurants, for fair reasons: By design, they cater to guests by being often somewhat institutional, aloof and inherently transitory. But there are hotel eateries make for interesting mixing and good dining, and Nubar in the Sheraton Commander is one such spot. The hotel’s named after George Washington’s official charge to lead the rebel army in June 1775 across Garden Street on Cambridge Common, while the restaurant is named after longtime proprietor Edward Nubar Guleserian. It has seen its share of A-listers, including regulars Sylvia Plath and Isabella Gardner in the 1950s. The eatery space got a much-needed renovation about a decade ago and is now vibrant and open, with a cozy fireside lounge area and a bar that glows an inviting warm yellow. It’s a perfect spot to have a glass of wine and get some work done.
Principal of CRLS is in running for Arlington job

The principal of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Damon Smith, is one of three finalists to become deputy superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, he told families in a Friday email. “I am proud of the work our community has done during my tenure,” Smith said in the afternoon email, “and...
There was more protest than answers at meeting about the killing of a Bangladeshi man by police

There was more protest than answers at meeting about the killing of a Bangladeshi man by police. Anger, grief and protest dominated a Thursday meeting city officials called about the police shooting of Sayed Faisal on Jan. 4. Few questions were answered and protesters repeatedly interrupted the speakers – City Manager Yi-An Huang, police commissioner Christine Elow and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan – with shouts and chants.
County returns to high-risk category for Covid, changing mask and test guidance in Cambridge

County returns to high-risk category for Covid, changing mask and test guidance in Cambridge. The city is requesting – not requiring – residents and city employees to mask up inside public buildings because of a surge in Covid-19 that could threaten hospitals, officials said Monday. “At this point it’s continued to be a strong recommendation and an ask of staff and people in our community,” City Manager Yi-An Huang told city councillors. “But it is not a mandate and not a requirement.”
School budget season is underway, with officials adding survey seeking more public involvement

School budget season is underway, with officials adding survey seeking more public involvement. As inevitable as frost-nipped fingers, sanded sidewalks and gray skies, Cambridge Public Schools kicked off the seasonal budget discussion this month to determine how funds should be spent during the 2024 fiscal year. The city allocated $232...

