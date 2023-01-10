Read full article on original website
Metro News
Arson at Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Someone set fire to a bathroom stall inside Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus Friday night. The university issued a Campus Warning to its Morgantown students shortly after the blaze was reported at 9:30 p.m. A WVU news release said Morgantown firefighters responded and put...
Metro News
WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program announced a significant staff change Thursday evening, parting ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison had worked under Bob Huggins for Huggins’ entire tenure at West Virginia over the last 16 seasons. Harrison was associate head coach for...
Metro News
Morgantown park and rec officials reach agreement on ice arena renovations; community hockey group pleased
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown BOPARC board has reached an agreement with the designer of renovations to the city’s ice arena that allow for a shortened 2023–24 hockey season seemingly eliminating community concerns. BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said the Mills Group has recommended dividing the project...
Metro News
Huggins remains coy on Harrison’s dismissal while past, current players speak out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program will play its 531st game under the direction of head coach Bob Huggins at noon Saturday when the Mountaineers battle Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center. For the previous 530, Larry Harrison was part of the team’s coaching staff....
Metro News
With Perez unable to provide help this season, Huggins bemoans NCAA ruling
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Only a few hours before the start of Wednesday’s game between West Virginia and Baylor, the Mountaineers got word Jose Perez is not eligible to play this season when his appeal for a waiver was denied by the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief. Perez, a...
Metro News
Olympic committee passes on Mylan Park for 2024 Olympic Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An effort by the Morgantown community to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials has fallen short. USA Diving and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that it’s chosen Knoxville, Tennessee. Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitor’s Bureau President and CEO Susan Riddle said...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Baylor Recap – Oklahoma Preview (Episode 433)
The game of basketball can be both simple and complex. One of the basics is being able to put the ball in the basket. Unfortunately, for the West Virginia Mountaineers, the inability to make shots has left them winless in their first four Big 12 Conference games. Wednesday’s loss to...
Metro News
Ihlenfeld says recent conviction shows drug dealers continue to prey on local users
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, reports fentanyl remains the most dangerous, profitable and prolific drug in the state and a recent conviction proves it. “It doesn’t mean we’re still not seeing methamphetamine and cocaine because we are but fentanyl continues to be the most prominent drug that we see, the most dangerous drug that we see, and the most profitable, and that goes all the way back to Mexico,” Ihlenfeld, the federal prosecutor for West Virginia’s Northern District, told MetroNews Thursday.
Metro News
MEC This Week – Episode 17
There is more stuff going on than we have time. This weekend should provide for an entertaining set of games, including the West Liberty vs Fairmont State matchup in Marion County. Ben Howlett, the West Liberty Hilltoppers men’s head basketball coach, stop by to discuss his team’s hot start to...
Metro News
Experienced offensive lineman Doug Nester announces he’ll return to WVU for final season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of West Virginia’s most experienced players is returning for a fifth and final season of college football. Doug Nester, the Mountaineers’ right guard, announced Thursday he is coming back for a third season at WVU, which will be his final go-around at the college level.
Metro News
Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision
West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
Metro News
NCAA denies appeal for Jose Perez to be immediately eligible
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia team looking for a boost following three straight losses to begin Big 12 play got undesirable news Wednesday before its 7 p.m. matchup with Baylor. The school announced 6-foot-5 transfer guard Jose Perez had his appeal for a waiver denied by the NCAA...
Metro News
Late surge lifts James Monroe over Tucker County, 63-54
KIDWELL, W.Va. — Highlights from James Monroe’s 63-54 win over Tucker County in the Boggs Tyler Consolidated Roundball Tournament.
Metro News
No damage or injuries reported in Mon County lightning strike
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County home was hit by lightning late Thursday morning, according to Monongalia County MECCA 911. Firefighters responded to a residence in Brookhaven at about 11:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the back porch. No active fire was found. It was determined the house...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Metro News
Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
Metro News
Spatafore shines, Bridgeport beats North Marion 66-55 for sixth straight win
RACHEL, W.Va. — Bridgeport raced out to a 15-3 lead Thursday against North Marion by making each of its first six field-goal attempts. The Indians’ offensive execution hardly worsened over the course of the contest, and though the Huskies were squarely back in the game by halftime, Bridgeport pulled away in the fourth quarter to notch its sixth straight victory, 66-55.
