Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Arson at Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Someone set fire to a bathroom stall inside Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus Friday night. The university issued a Campus Warning to its Morgantown students shortly after the blaze was reported at 9:30 p.m. A WVU news release said Morgantown firefighters responded and put...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program announced a significant staff change Thursday evening, parting ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison had worked under Bob Huggins for Huggins’ entire tenure at West Virginia over the last 16 seasons. Harrison was associate head coach for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Olympic committee passes on Mylan Park for 2024 Olympic Trials

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An effort by the Morgantown community to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials has fallen short. USA Diving and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that it’s chosen Knoxville, Tennessee. Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitor’s Bureau President and CEO Susan Riddle said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Ihlenfeld says recent conviction shows drug dealers continue to prey on local users

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, reports fentanyl remains the most dangerous, profitable and prolific drug in the state and a recent conviction proves it. “It doesn’t mean we’re still not seeing methamphetamine and cocaine because we are but fentanyl continues to be the most prominent drug that we see, the most dangerous drug that we see, and the most profitable, and that goes all the way back to Mexico,” Ihlenfeld, the federal prosecutor for West Virginia’s Northern District, told MetroNews Thursday.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
Metro News

MEC This Week – Episode 17

There is more stuff going on than we have time. This weekend should provide for an entertaining set of games, including the West Liberty vs Fairmont State matchup in Marion County. Ben Howlett, the West Liberty Hilltoppers men’s head basketball coach, stop by to discuss his team’s hot start to...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision

West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
NORMAN, OK
Metro News

NCAA denies appeal for Jose Perez to be immediately eligible

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia team looking for a boost following three straight losses to begin Big 12 play got undesirable news Wednesday before its 7 p.m. matchup with Baylor. The school announced 6-foot-5 transfer guard Jose Perez had his appeal for a waiver denied by the NCAA...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

No damage or injuries reported in Mon County lightning strike

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County home was hit by lightning late Thursday morning, according to Monongalia County MECCA 911. Firefighters responded to a residence in Brookhaven at about 11:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the back porch. No active fire was found. It was determined the house...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Spatafore shines, Bridgeport beats North Marion 66-55 for sixth straight win

RACHEL, W.Va. — Bridgeport raced out to a 15-3 lead Thursday against North Marion by making each of its first six field-goal attempts. The Indians’ offensive execution hardly worsened over the course of the contest, and though the Huskies were squarely back in the game by halftime, Bridgeport pulled away in the fourth quarter to notch its sixth straight victory, 66-55.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

