Ripley, WV

Huntington police seeking public's help in finding runaway juvenile

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said they are seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Richard Mason McMillian, 17, was last seen Sunday in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. McMillian is 6 feet tall,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Huntington police ask for public's help in finding missing person

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Brenda Lee Waller, 40, was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area, according to a news release Thursday from the Huntington Police Department. Waller is 5 feet, 6 inches...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Cross Lanes man sentenced to more than four years in prison for fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CROSS LANES, WV
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
MASON COUNTY, WV
Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in St. Albans. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Main Street. A 62-year-old man suffered lacerations to his head "along...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Fire chief: Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County lost to structure fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:05 p.m., 1/11/23. A fire has devastated the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek, according to Malden Fire Chief William "Squeak" Peterson. Peterson said the blaze started in the deep fryer area of the kitchen and the building is a total loss. Kanawha County...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Road in Loudendale blocked after tree knocks down power poles

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cane Fork Road in Loudendale was blocked Friday morning and some people were without power after a tree took down two power poles. The road was blocked in the 1300 block right by Loudendale Lane and Ferrell Hollow. A Loudendale firefighter said cables were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hot-shooting Herd top Southern Miss 89-67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Led by Taevion Kinsey's 23 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 89-67 Thursday night in Huntington. The hot-shooting Herd made 50% of their shots from the field and four players scored at least 17 points to their second conference win in a row.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Kanawha County Public Library has new mobile app

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Public Library has a new mobile app that allows users to explore the library catalog, view their personal account and search the library system’s calendar. Now available on Apple and Android devices, the mobile app is available for free download...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Winter Jam Tour to make stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — One of the biggest tours in Christian music is back in 2023 and it will be making a stop in Charleston soon. The Winter Jam Tour, hosted by Newsong, will include headliners We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, as well as Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French, when it makes a stop in Charleston next week, organizers said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV

