WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill.
WLWT 5
Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying person vandalizing a light tower in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are seeking help identifying a person who vandalized a light tower in Over-the-Rhine. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on East McMicken Avenue a little before 2 a.m.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn.
Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts. Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported armed robbery, vehicle taken at gunpoint in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy for reports of a vehicle taken at gunpoint.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 students involved in West Clermont Middle School online threats; 1 arrested
BATAVIA, Ohio — Police arrested an 11-year-old student Friday for their involvement in social media threats against West Clermont Middle School. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to locate one suspect, a boy from Muskegon, Michigan, by tracing his Snapchat username and IP address.
WLWT 5
Body camera released of Sunday shooting outside tattoo shop in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments after a deadly shooting outside a tattoo parlor on Sunday in Amelia. It shows police moments after the deadly encounter between the owner of Stay Gold Tattoo and the suspect.
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously
WLWT 5
Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
WLWT 5
Loveland Police Officer recognized for work during credit card skimmer investigation
City of Loveland Officer Michael Wright was recognized at the Hamilton County Police Association's Annual Awards & Installation Banquet held on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. Wright was a co-recipient of the Clarence "Cid" Caesar (Cincinnati P.D.) Award for Investigation Demonstrating Interagency Cooperation to recognize his work with multiple agencies during a 2022 credit card skimmer investigation.
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability.
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
Police investigating ‘suspicious disappearance’ of woman last seen in Trotwood; Can you help?
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating what they consider the “suspicious disappearance” of a woman missing since the end of December. According to Dayton police, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood.
WLWT 5
Suspect accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl appears in court
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — New details are emerging about what happened the night a 16-year-old was shot to death in Northern Kentucky. The attorney for the defendant says it was all an accident. Scarlett Tucker was shot in the forehead at close range in the Burlington home of a
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
