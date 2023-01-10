Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday tee times, how to watch
For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is teeing it up in paradise, as Waialae Country Club plays host to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. The par-70 layout was originally designed by Seth Raynor before being restored recently by Tom Doak (2017) and offers a different test compared to the one seen last week at Kapalua. Hideki Matsuyama will be back to defend his title against a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and more.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Waialae Country Club and the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii located?
Waialae Country Club is home to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the Aloha Swing. The Hawaiian course is the only Seth Raynor design on the PGA Tour schedule.
CBS Sports
2023 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
The first full-field event of the year takes place this week at the 2023 Sony Open. After kicking off its calendar season with a thrilling limited field event in the Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour stays in Hawaii with some players making the short trip from Maui to Honolulu.
When is the PGA Tour's Sony Open on ESPN+? Dates, times, more
The next event on the PGA Tour is the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Here's how you can watch all of the action.
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
Golf.com
Netflix releases trailer, details for much anticipated PGA Tour docuseries
If you’re into binge-watching Netflix and golf, Feb. 15 is a good day to clear your schedule. Netflix announced its highly anticipated docuseries on the PGA Tour, modeled after its successful series on Formula 1 racing, will be released Feb. 15 and will be called “Full Swing.”. The...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Golf Digest
Sony Open picks 2023: Why our undercover caddie loves Sungjae Im at Waialae
For a little over 67 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, our expert panel looked poised to get off to an extremely strong start to 2023. Pat Mayo, who cashed on three outrights in this column last year, was on Collin Morikawa at 20-1 pre-tournament, which was essentially a lock heading into the back nine on Sunday. Until it wasn’t.
Golf Channel
How Brian Harman taunted Tom Hoge before Georgia's beatdown of TCU
Tom Hoge's detour to Honolulu through Los Angeles for Monday night's CFP National Championship game between Georgia and Hoge's alma mater, TCU, did not go as expected. The Horned Frogs got demolished by the Bulldogs, 65-7, and to make matters worse, on his way out of Kapalua on Sunday afternoon, Hoge had to deal with a little trash talk.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii host course: Waialae Country Club scorecard and course breakdown
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The tournament's host course has been at the Hawaiian club since 1965, when the event as we know it began. Waialae Country Club plays as a par-70 golf course, playing to a scorecard...
Jordan Spieth part of 3-way tie for the lead at Sony Open
Jordan Spieth is playing about how he expects, and that's a good thing
Golf Channel
WATCH: Ryan Armour makes rare ace at Sony Open
Ryan Armour was 1 over par in his first round at the Sony Open when he stepped on the tee at the par-3 17th. One swing changed his day. He watched as his 6-iron left the clubface and barreled toward the pin, landing in the middle of the green and rolling into the cup as if it were a 20-footer.
Golf Channel
What to know about the Hero Cup, the DPWT’s new Ryder Cup-style team event
Here's everything you need to know about the newest event on the DP World Tour, the Hero Cup:. This week marks the inaugural playing of the Hero Cup, which will pit two 10-man teams against each other over the course of three days. It is an official DP World Tour event and features a team of players from Great Britain and Ireland against a Continental Europe team. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood will captain GB&I, while Italian Francesco Molinari will captain Continental Europe.
Golf Channel
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Give Jon Rahm (and his putting) his due
Collin Morikawa stole the headlines at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and for all the reasons he didn't want. Morikawa blew a six-shot lead (seven shots over Jon Rahm) to lose the 2023 lid-lifter in Maui, Hawaii. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard...
Golf Channel
GWAA players of the year for 2022: Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker
The golf writers have spoken: Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker are the 2022 players of the year. Scheffler was tabbed as Male Player of the Year, Ko as Female Player of the Year and Alker as Senior Player of the Year, as voted on by members of the Golf Writers Association of America. It's Ko's second such honor after first winning in 2015 while Scheffler and Alker are first-timers.
Golf Digest
This PGA Tour pro has his eyes on a first win—and his pilot's license
If you catch Maverick McNealy gazing up at the blue Hawaiian sky this week, he might not be daydreaming about earning a first PGA Tour title, but rather actually being among the clouds. Following a first-round 66 at the 2023 Sony Open that has him in a lofty position on...
Popculture
'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event
A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.
Comments / 0