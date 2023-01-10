ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday tee times, how to watch

For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is teeing it up in paradise, as Waialae Country Club plays host to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. The par-70 layout was originally designed by Seth Raynor before being restored recently by Tom Doak (2017) and offers a different test compared to the one seen last week at Kapalua. Hideki Matsuyama will be back to defend his title against a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and more.
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
Netflix releases trailer, details for much anticipated PGA Tour docuseries

If you’re into binge-watching Netflix and golf, Feb. 15 is a good day to clear your schedule. Netflix announced its highly anticipated docuseries on the PGA Tour, modeled after its successful series on Formula 1 racing, will be released Feb. 15 and will be called “Full Swing.”. The...
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Sony Open picks 2023: Why our undercover caddie loves Sungjae Im at Waialae

For a little over 67 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, our expert panel looked poised to get off to an extremely strong start to 2023. Pat Mayo, who cashed on three outrights in this column last year, was on Collin Morikawa at 20-1 pre-tournament, which was essentially a lock heading into the back nine on Sunday. Until it wasn’t.
How Brian Harman taunted Tom Hoge before Georgia's beatdown of TCU

Tom Hoge's detour to Honolulu through Los Angeles for Monday night's CFP National Championship game between Georgia and Hoge's alma mater, TCU, did not go as expected. The Horned Frogs got demolished by the Bulldogs, 65-7, and to make matters worse, on his way out of Kapalua on Sunday afternoon, Hoge had to deal with a little trash talk.
WATCH: Ryan Armour makes rare ace at Sony Open

Ryan Armour was 1 over par in his first round at the Sony Open when he stepped on the tee at the par-3 17th. One swing changed his day. He watched as his 6-iron left the clubface and barreled toward the pin, landing in the middle of the green and rolling into the cup as if it were a 20-footer.
What to know about the Hero Cup, the DPWT’s new Ryder Cup-style team event

Here's everything you need to know about the newest event on the DP World Tour, the Hero Cup:. This week marks the inaugural playing of the Hero Cup, which will pit two 10-man teams against each other over the course of three days. It is an official DP World Tour event and features a team of players from Great Britain and Ireland against a Continental Europe team. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood will captain GB&I, while Italian Francesco Molinari will captain Continental Europe.
GWAA players of the year for 2022: Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker

The golf writers have spoken: Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker are the 2022 players of the year. Scheffler was tabbed as Male Player of the Year, Ko as Female Player of the Year and Alker as Senior Player of the Year, as voted on by members of the Golf Writers Association of America. It's Ko's second such honor after first winning in 2015 while Scheffler and Alker are first-timers.
'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event

A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.
