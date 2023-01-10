Here's everything you need to know about the newest event on the DP World Tour, the Hero Cup:. This week marks the inaugural playing of the Hero Cup, which will pit two 10-man teams against each other over the course of three days. It is an official DP World Tour event and features a team of players from Great Britain and Ireland against a Continental Europe team. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood will captain GB&I, while Italian Francesco Molinari will captain Continental Europe.

