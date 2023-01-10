Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Lara becomes mayor, priorities to remain the same
Some shakeups in local leadership have been taking place throughout the community’s governing entities, and Tuesday evening, the Liberal City Commission saw a shift as well. Reorganization was among the beginning of the agenda’s new business, and the commissioners ultimately voted in Jose Lara as mayor and Jeff Parsons as vice mayor. Lara and Parsons said they were honored to be chosen for their new positions.
LARRY BRYANT
Larry Wayne Bryant, 67, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at his home in Tyrone, Okla. He was born Nov. 30, 1955 to Darrell Bryant and Patricia (Miller) Balzer. He married Kimberly Kirk Sept. 19, 2015 in Hooker, Okla. She survives. He worked as a Parts Manager for Central Powers, Manager...
No. 4 Lady Redskins top Garden City
GARDEN CITY — The Lady Redskins led by as many as 24 points against the Garden City Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, but a late surge by Garden City reduced Liberal’s victory to eight points, 58-50. Hailey Contreras and Rylie Hallman hit threes in the first quarter to help the Lady Redskins open a 15-8 lead, and Contreras added two more threes in the second quarter to go along with a three from Rachelle Terrazas, and the Lady Redskins had a 33-16 lead at half.
Talk of mergers in northern Kansas is no cause for concern at SCCC
It’s been a big news week in Kansas higher education, with the announcement on Tuesday that Northwest Technical College, North Central Technical College in Goodland and Fort Hays State University plan to enter into an affiliation/merger agreement. Monday, the NTC Board voted to enter into an affiliation/merger agreement with FHSU and I believe the North Central Technical College board will vote on a similar proposal later this week.
Redskins still seeking WAC win after 86-59 loss to Garden
GARDEN CITY — Liberal seemed to have no answer for Garden City’s Jace Steinmetz Tuesday in Garden City. The Buffalo scored 14 of his game high 31 points in the first quarter to help the Buffaloes built an early lead, and the Redskins never recovered in an 86-59 loss.
NETTIE BYRUM
Nettie Marie Byrum, 91, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. She was born Oct. 8, 1931 to Nettie (Comstock) and John Morris. She married John W. Byrum Feb. 19, 1953. He preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2014. She worked at Spaniols car dealerships...
Sip & Paint coming to Baker Arts Center
One famous painting is called “A Starry Night,” and this coming Saturday, patrons at Liberal’s Baker Arts Center will get a chance to paint a picture of an actual astronomical event known as the “Northern Stars.”. Baker is hosting a Sip & Paint, and Art Director...
Kansas Insurance Department recovers more than $139,000 for Seward County residents
Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Friday the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $139,130.68 for Seward County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans since Commissioner Schmidt first took office in 2019.
SCCC Board sets student housing costs for 23-24, adopts new banking model
The Seward County Community College Board of Trustees opened the new calendar year with election of officers and committee assignments at its regular meeting Monday. By unanimous vote, the trustees opted to retain Ron Oliver and Marvin Chance Jr. as chair and vice-chair respectively, and reappointed SCCC President Brad Bennett as clerk. The board also voted to remove the vice-treasurer position and named SCCC Vice President of Finance Madalen Day as board treasurer.
Guymon police involved in officer-involved-shooting
NOTE: The following update is based on an active and ongoing investigation. The OSBI’s initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.
Arrest made in connection to school threat in Sublette
An arrest was made in connection with a potential threat made on an area school. Last Thursday around noon, the Haskell County Sheriff’s office learned of a potential threat made on the USD 374 school district in Sublette. “An ongoing investigation in cooperation with the district was conducted, and...
