Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Lawsuit Filed Over Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a WWE shareholder against the Chairman. Bloomberg reports that Scott Fellows filed suit yesterday in Chancery Court of Delaware against McMahon. The suit alleges that by forcing his way back onto the Board, McMahon violated WWE’s Charter and breached his Fiduciary Duty as Controlling Stockholder.
411mania.com
Impact To Name Temporary Authority Figure At Hard to Kill 2023
With Scott D’Amore put out of action by Bully Ray last week, Impact Wrestling is set to name a temporary authority figure at Hard to Kill. Bully Ray put D’Amore, who has been the acting authority figure on television for the company, through a table on last week’s show during the contract signing for Ray’s match with Josh Alexander at Friday’s PPV. D’Amore is out of action for now, but Gail Kim revealed that Anthem will name a new person in charge “for the time being” at the show:
411mania.com
WWE Officially Files Changes In Board Of Directors With SEC
WWE has made their official SEC filing changing up their Board of Directors. As reported yesterday, Vince McMahon was elected back into the position of Executive Chairman of the board and Stephanie McMahon resigned from the company, which capped of a host of changes made to the board that started when Vince elected himself, Michelle Williams, and George Barrios back onto said board. The company filed with the SEC notifying them of the removal of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler from the Board without cause along with the other changes including the amendment and of the Company’s bylaws.
PWMania
Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu Title Match Set For MLW SuperFight
Major League Wrestling has announced its main event for its upcoming SuperFight show scheduled for February 4th in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Jacob Fatu in the headlining match at SuperFight. Alex Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu on October...
Comments / 0