WWE has made their official SEC filing changing up their Board of Directors. As reported yesterday, Vince McMahon was elected back into the position of Executive Chairman of the board and Stephanie McMahon resigned from the company, which capped of a host of changes made to the board that started when Vince elected himself, Michelle Williams, and George Barrios back onto said board. The company filed with the SEC notifying them of the removal of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler from the Board without cause along with the other changes including the amendment and of the Company’s bylaws.

2 DAYS AGO