LARRY BRYANT
Larry Wayne Bryant, 67, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at his home in Tyrone, Okla. He was born Nov. 30, 1955 to Darrell Bryant and Patricia (Miller) Balzer. He married Kimberly Kirk Sept. 19, 2015 in Hooker, Okla. She survives. He worked as a Parts Manager for Central Powers, Manager...
Talk of mergers in northern Kansas is no cause for concern at SCCC
It’s been a big news week in Kansas higher education, with the announcement on Tuesday that Northwest Technical College, North Central Technical College in Goodland and Fort Hays State University plan to enter into an affiliation/merger agreement. Monday, the NTC Board voted to enter into an affiliation/merger agreement with FHSU and I believe the North Central Technical College board will vote on a similar proposal later this week.
Sip & Paint coming to Baker Arts Center
One famous painting is called “A Starry Night,” and this coming Saturday, patrons at Liberal’s Baker Arts Center will get a chance to paint a picture of an actual astronomical event known as the “Northern Stars.”. Baker is hosting a Sip & Paint, and Art Director...
No. 4 Lady Redskins top Garden City
GARDEN CITY — The Lady Redskins led by as many as 24 points against the Garden City Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, but a late surge by Garden City reduced Liberal’s victory to eight points, 58-50. Hailey Contreras and Rylie Hallman hit threes in the first quarter to help the Lady Redskins open a 15-8 lead, and Contreras added two more threes in the second quarter to go along with a three from Rachelle Terrazas, and the Lady Redskins had a 33-16 lead at half.
Kansas Insurance Department recovers more than $139,000 for Seward County residents
Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Friday the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $139,130.68 for Seward County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans since Commissioner Schmidt first took office in 2019.
Redskins still seeking WAC win after 86-59 loss to Garden
GARDEN CITY — Liberal seemed to have no answer for Garden City’s Jace Steinmetz Tuesday in Garden City. The Buffalo scored 14 of his game high 31 points in the first quarter to help the Buffaloes built an early lead, and the Redskins never recovered in an 86-59 loss.
SCCC Board sets student housing costs for 23-24, adopts new banking model
The Seward County Community College Board of Trustees opened the new calendar year with election of officers and committee assignments at its regular meeting Monday. By unanimous vote, the trustees opted to retain Ron Oliver and Marvin Chance Jr. as chair and vice-chair respectively, and reappointed SCCC President Brad Bennett as clerk. The board also voted to remove the vice-treasurer position and named SCCC Vice President of Finance Madalen Day as board treasurer.
SCCC Tennis national championship banner unveiled in Greenhouse
In May 2022, the Saints tennis team won the NJCAA National Championship, the first in tennis for the Saints in school history. The banner was unveiled in the Greenhouse Wednesday with some members of the team in attendance and others sending video messages that were shared during halftime of the basketball game between the Lady Saints and Coffeyville.
