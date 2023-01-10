ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Liberal First

No. 4 Lady Redskins top Garden City

GARDEN CITY — The Lady Redskins led by as many as 24 points against the Garden City Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, but a late surge by Garden City reduced Liberal’s victory to eight points, 58-50. Hailey Contreras and Rylie Hallman hit threes in the first quarter to help the Lady Redskins open a 15-8 lead, and Contreras added two more threes in the second quarter to go along with a three from Rachelle Terrazas, and the Lady Redskins had a 33-16 lead at half.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Liberal First

LARRY BRYANT

Larry Wayne Bryant, 67, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at his home in Tyrone, Okla. He was born Nov. 30, 1955 to Darrell Bryant and Patricia (Miller) Balzer. He married Kimberly Kirk Sept. 19, 2015 in Hooker, Okla. She survives. He worked as a Parts Manager for Central Powers, Manager...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

SCCC Tennis national championship banner unveiled in Greenhouse

In May 2022, the Saints tennis team won the NJCAA National Championship, the first in tennis for the Saints in school history. The banner was unveiled in the Greenhouse Wednesday with some members of the team in attendance and others sending video messages that were shared during halftime of the basketball game between the Lady Saints and Coffeyville.
LIBERAL, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg

Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Tickets On Sale for 2023 Dillon Lecture Series Dates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture Series at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Ginger Kerrick will kick off the 2023 Dillon Lecture Series on February 21st. Ginger is an American physicist who began her career at NASA as a Materials and Research Engineer in 1994. In 2005, she became NASA’s first Hispanic female Flight Director, serving from 2005-2012.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
Liberal First

NETTIE BYRUM

Nettie Marie Byrum, 91, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. She was born Oct. 8, 1931 to Nettie (Comstock) and John Morris. She married John W. Byrum Feb. 19, 1953. He preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2014. She worked at Spaniols car dealerships...
LIBERAL, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gladiator Arcade and Pizzeria

The latest family-friendly restaurant to open is Gladiator Arcade & Pizzeria, located at 1930 S. Oliver. The new eatery features a pizza buffet and an arcade complete with prizes. They opened at the beginning of 2023 and we stopped by roughly a week after their grand opening date. =================. 1930...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy