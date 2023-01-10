Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
YAHOO!
Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument
A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Appeals Contempt Order That Proposed Millions in Fines
Two months after a federal judge found Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in contempt of court over a massive backlog of misconduct investigations, the sheriff has launched an appeal. Penzone filed an appeal with the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the full scope of which will become...
Oklahoma death row inmate's last words before execution: 'My conscience is clear'
As lethal injection drugs began to flow into Scott James Eizember on Thursday morning, the double murderer said, "My conscience is clear, completely."
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
KTAR.com
MCSO to install scanning machines at jails to detect for drugs, other contraband
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced scanning machines will soon be installed at jailhouses to detect for drugs and other contraband entering and exiting the facilities, authorities announced Wednesday. The announcement came during a press conference, moments after Penzone said a detention officer who had been working...
3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care
Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison.
foxnebraska.com
Two charged after pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Two men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than six pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Sutherland. Celso Carillo, 43, of Beryl, Utah, and Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, are both charged...
Maricopa County detention officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County detention officer has been arrested for attempting to bring illegal drugs into the local jail, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. According to MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone, the drugs included both meth and fentanyl. Sheriff Penzone said Wednesday he was "disgusted" by Andres...
ABC 15 News
Newly released image in murder of Valley track coach
Police have released a new image of the alleged suspect behind the murder of a beloved track coach, David Denogean. "Kind of made our hearts drop, you know, when you see an image of a person — even though the image isn't as clear as we would like it to be — but you see an image that basically took our son away," says Frank Denogean, David's father.
Glendale police seize thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin in bust Friday
A man is in custody after Glendale police seized thousands of fentanyl pills, along with other drugs during a bust Friday.
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.
Murder trial delayed again for suspect accused of killing Chandler roommate
CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the trial for the man accused of killing his Chandler roommate and hiding her body parts around the Valley was delayed again. Landscapers first found a piece of Amy Leagans' body in November 2020, after she disappeared at the end of October. Days later,...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Valley Woman Steals $2.5 Million from Arizona Based Company, Sentenced to Prison
Last month, Jamie Leeanne Baltazar pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, class 2 felonies. This week a Maricopa County judge sentenced Baltazar to 10 years in prison to be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Working as a claims processor for Oxford Life Insurance Company handling medical payments...
countynewscenter.com
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
Liberal First
Kansas Insurance Department recovers more than $139,000 for Seward County residents
Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Friday the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $139,130.68 for Seward County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans since Commissioner Schmidt first took office in 2019.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County detention officer arrested, accused of drug-related offenses
The detention officer was busted by his own agency, and he is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Lower Buckeye Jail. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
