ABC 15 News

Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues

A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
CYRIL, OK
YAHOO!

Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument

A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Newly released image in murder of Valley track coach

Police have released a new image of the alleged suspect behind the murder of a beloved track coach, David Denogean. "Kind of made our hearts drop, you know, when you see an image of a person — even though the image isn't as clear as we would like it to be — but you see an image that basically took our son away," says Frank Denogean, David's father.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.
GLENDALE, AZ
countynewscenter.com

Protect your EBT Cards

As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Liberal First

Kansas Insurance Department recovers more than $139,000 for Seward County residents

Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Friday the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $139,130.68 for Seward County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans since Commissioner Schmidt first took office in 2019.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS

