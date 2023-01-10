Police have released a new image of the alleged suspect behind the murder of a beloved track coach, David Denogean. "Kind of made our hearts drop, you know, when you see an image of a person — even though the image isn't as clear as we would like it to be — but you see an image that basically took our son away," says Frank Denogean, David's father.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO