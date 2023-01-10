ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Austin breaks fatal crash record for second year, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Austin has again broken its record for the number of traffic fatalities in one year. The police department recorded 122 deaths related to traffic in 2022, beating out the previous year's 120. This marks the highest for a single year in nearly four decades, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
KVUE

Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
kut.org

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
do512.com

The Renter's Guide to Austin

We’ve all heard the staggering statistic: roughly 150 individuals move to Austin every day. Our skyline is becoming synonymous with cranes and burgeoning skyscrapers as our widespread popularity and population flourish. It’s common practice here to seek rentals and move about town more than once to inhabit several cool parts of this city. Moving can be stressful, and not everyone just so happens to have a friend of a friend moving who needs a roommate or a buddy from college looking to rent you their place.
