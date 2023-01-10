Read full article on original website
Austin breaks fatal crash record for second year, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Austin has again broken its record for the number of traffic fatalities in one year. The police department recorded 122 deaths related to traffic in 2022, beating out the previous year's 120. This marks the highest for a single year in nearly four decades, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
Shooting/stabbing call in Downtown Austin was a medical incident, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police responded to a ‘shoot/stab hotshot' call in Downtown Austin today near the Travis County Jail and courthouse, but after hours of investigation and road closures, they now say it turned out to be a medical incident. EMS says one person was taken to the...
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
New location for storage for those without a home in Austin
VKS will reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the first floor of the former Municipal Court building.
1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year's Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
APD ID’s man killed in north Austin crash late last year
The crash marked Austin's 115th fatal crash of 2022, with 121 crash fatalities last year.
1 injured in overnight stabbing off 6th Street
The Austin Police Department said a person was injured after a stabbing in downtown Austin early Wednesday morning.
APD: Unidentified man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler in December
The Austin Police Department said the pedestrian involved in a collision Dec. 16 on the upper deck of Interstate 35 died from his injuries Jan. 5.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
The Renter's Guide to Austin
We’ve all heard the staggering statistic: roughly 150 individuals move to Austin every day. Our skyline is becoming synonymous with cranes and burgeoning skyscrapers as our widespread popularity and population flourish. It’s common practice here to seek rentals and move about town more than once to inhabit several cool parts of this city. Moving can be stressful, and not everyone just so happens to have a friend of a friend moving who needs a roommate or a buddy from college looking to rent you their place.
Taylor police find alcohol in vehicles involved in fatal crash
The Taylor Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend.
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
APD arrests suspect involved in 2 north Austin armed robberies
The Austin Police Department said detectives were searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in north Austin twice.
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
