Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Talk of mergers in northern Kansas is no cause for concern at SCCC
It’s been a big news week in Kansas higher education, with the announcement on Tuesday that Northwest Technical College, North Central Technical College in Goodland and Fort Hays State University plan to enter into an affiliation/merger agreement. Monday, the NTC Board voted to enter into an affiliation/merger agreement with FHSU and I believe the North Central Technical College board will vote on a similar proposal later this week.
Liberal First
Sip & Paint coming to Baker Arts Center
One famous painting is called “A Starry Night,” and this coming Saturday, patrons at Liberal’s Baker Arts Center will get a chance to paint a picture of an actual astronomical event known as the “Northern Stars.”. Baker is hosting a Sip & Paint, and Art Director...
Liberal First
NETTIE BYRUM
Nettie Marie Byrum, 91, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. She was born Oct. 8, 1931 to Nettie (Comstock) and John Morris. She married John W. Byrum Feb. 19, 1953. He preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2014. She worked at Spaniols car dealerships...
Liberal First
SCCC Board sets student housing costs for 23-24, adopts new banking model
The Seward County Community College Board of Trustees opened the new calendar year with election of officers and committee assignments at its regular meeting Monday. By unanimous vote, the trustees opted to retain Ron Oliver and Marvin Chance Jr. as chair and vice-chair respectively, and reappointed SCCC President Brad Bennett as clerk. The board also voted to remove the vice-treasurer position and named SCCC Vice President of Finance Madalen Day as board treasurer.
Liberal First
SCCC Tennis national championship banner unveiled in Greenhouse
In May 2022, the Saints tennis team won the NJCAA National Championship, the first in tennis for the Saints in school history. The banner was unveiled in the Greenhouse Wednesday with some members of the team in attendance and others sending video messages that were shared during halftime of the basketball game between the Lady Saints and Coffeyville.
Woman asks Garden City Fire Department for help in ‘extraordinary circumstance’
A woman from Scott City asked the Garden City Fire Department to retrieve a note from their Ladder 2, or fire engine, left by a man she knows who helped build it.
Liberal First
Kansas Insurance Department recovers more than $139,000 for Seward County residents
Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Friday the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $139,130.68 for Seward County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans since Commissioner Schmidt first took office in 2019.
Liberal First
LARRY BRYANT
Larry Wayne Bryant, 67, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at his home in Tyrone, Okla. He was born Nov. 30, 1955 to Darrell Bryant and Patricia (Miller) Balzer. He married Kimberly Kirk Sept. 19, 2015 in Hooker, Okla. She survives. He worked as a Parts Manager for Central Powers, Manager...
$21,500 offered to solve murder of Garden City man
The reward offered in a Garden City murder case jumped by another $10,000 Friday morning.
Liberal First
No. 4 Lady Redskins top Garden City
GARDEN CITY — The Lady Redskins led by as many as 24 points against the Garden City Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, but a late surge by Garden City reduced Liberal’s victory to eight points, 58-50. Hailey Contreras and Rylie Hallman hit threes in the first quarter to help the Lady Redskins open a 15-8 lead, and Contreras added two more threes in the second quarter to go along with a three from Rachelle Terrazas, and the Lady Redskins had a 33-16 lead at half.
Liberal First
Redskins still seeking WAC win after 86-59 loss to Garden
GARDEN CITY — Liberal seemed to have no answer for Garden City’s Jace Steinmetz Tuesday in Garden City. The Buffalo scored 14 of his game high 31 points in the first quarter to help the Buffaloes built an early lead, and the Redskins never recovered in an 86-59 loss.
Liberal First
Arrest made in connection to school threat in Sublette
An arrest was made in connection with a potential threat made on an area school. Last Thursday around noon, the Haskell County Sheriff’s office learned of a potential threat made on the USD 374 school district in Sublette. “An ongoing investigation in cooperation with the district was conducted, and...
‘Do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save Ogallala aquifer
SUBLETTE — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades of...
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
One killed, one injured in southwest Kansas crash
A crash in Gray County has claimed the life of a Copeland, Kansas, woman.
Comments / 0