GARDEN CITY — The Lady Redskins led by as many as 24 points against the Garden City Lady Buffaloes Tuesday, but a late surge by Garden City reduced Liberal’s victory to eight points, 58-50. Hailey Contreras and Rylie Hallman hit threes in the first quarter to help the Lady Redskins open a 15-8 lead, and Contreras added two more threes in the second quarter to go along with a three from Rachelle Terrazas, and the Lady Redskins had a 33-16 lead at half.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO