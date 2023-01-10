Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two assists
Zuccarello posted two assists and two shots in the Wild's 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday. Zuccarello picked up assists on Sam Steel's game-winning goal, as well as Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal. This performance gives Zuccarello multiple points for the first time in five games and extends his point streak to two games. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 17 goals and 43 points in 39 games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Avoids arbitration
France and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $4.1 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. France and the team won't have to go through the arbitration process anymore after they struck a deal Friday. The 28-year-old produced a .274/.338/.436 slash line with a career-high 20 homers and 83 RBI over 551 at-bats in 140 games with the Mariners. Hitting in the heart of a productive Seattle lineup, France will continue to have significant fantasy value in 2023.
CBS Sports
Three reasons Seahawks will shock 49ers in wild-card round: Brock Purdy hits rookie wall vs. common opponent
The Seattle Seahawks are the definition of an underdog. Written off before the season with Russell Wilson traded and Geno Smith becoming the starting quarterback, few gave the Seahawks an opportunity to compete in an NFC West that had three playoff teams from a season before. Seattle defied the odds by finishing with a winning record and getting into the postseason on the final day of the regular season, needing a win and a Green Bay Packers loss to qualify,
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by top model on 15-6 roll
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 wraps up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay has made the postseason for the third straight year, reaching at least the Divisional Round in consecutive years. Meanwhile, Dallas hasn't advanced to the divisional since 2018. Ahead of the NFL playoffs 2023, both teams lost straight-up and against the spread last week.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is going to 'take some time' before making a decision on 2023 season
Similar to Brett Favre's final years in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' recent offseasons have been fueled by questions regarding his future with the storied franchise. That will again be the case this offseason for Rodgers, the Packers' starting quarterback since succeeding Favre in 2008. Rodgers was non-committal on his plans...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Back with Pirates on one-year deal
McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, isn't that fun? McCutchen reached superstardom in Pittsburgh, winning the National League MVP award in 2013 and finishing in the top five in voting four straight years. He's 36 now and coming off a career-low .700 OPS, but he nonetheless instantly becomes one of the Pirates' better hitters and provides some leadership. This should also offer him a chance to play every day, an opportunity he wouldn't necessarily have received elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton reveals how he would fix Russell Wilson if he were coach of the Denver Broncos
After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton is looking to get back to the NFL sideline this year, and based on the past few days, it's pretty clear that he's the most sought after candidate on the coaching market right now. The Broncos, Cardinals and Texans are all...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Gets $7.4 million from Orioles
Santander signed a one-year, $7.4 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Santander slugged a career-high 33 home runs for the Orioles in 2022, producing a .773 OPS along the way. It was also the first time he's managed to stay healthy for a full season (not counting 2020), so the 28-year-old doesn't seem like a great bet to avoid the injured list again in 2023. He'll provide power for fantasy managers when on the field, though.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023
Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big play wiped out by penalty
Williams played 14 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers. Though he went without any official receptions in the Lions' regular-season finale, Williams provided a glimpse of his vast potential on what would have been a 66-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that was ultimately wiped out by a holding penalty. On the play in question, Williams found an opening in the defense behind Packers safety Darnell Savage, then jetted past Green Bay safety Adrian Amos on his way to what would have been his second career touchdown and third 40-plus-yard play. After the rookie first-round pick was cleared to make his season debut Week 13 upon completing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered this past January, Williams played less than a quarter of the snaps on offense in each of his six appearances while hauling in just one of his nine targets. Despite Williams' light use coming off the knee injury, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that he maintains high expectations for the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Year 2, per John Maakaron of SI.com. However, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond all under contract for 2023 and with DJ Chark expected to work toward a new deal with Detroit, Williams will likely have to work his way up the depth chart in OTAs and training camp in order to claim a top-three role at receiver entering his second season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Strikes deal with Mariners
Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
