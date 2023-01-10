ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudy Haynes Scholarship: Rules & Application

In 1965 Trudy Haynes became the first African-American TV reporter in Philadelphia when she started working at Channel 3. Before joining KYW-TV, Haynes was the first Black TV reporter and weathercaster when she debuted on WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Michigan in 1963. Haynes remained at Eyewitness News for more than 30 years, retiring in 1988. Throughout her career Haynes has interviewed news and entertainment celebrities from President Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington and Tupac Shakur. She also hosted several public affairs programs including The Trudy Haynes Show, Sunday Magazine and Sunday Side Up. A native of New York City and a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C., Trudy has received numerous TV awards and has been a member of several professional organizations. In 1999, Trudy Haynes was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia's "Hall of Fame."

CBS Philadelphia is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists to award the annual Trudy Haynes Scholarship to a college student pursuing a career in journalism or communications. If you'd like to apply, please review the Official Rules below and download & complete and submit the application form , along with other required documents (per the rules) by January 15, 2023.

"Trudy Haynes Scholarship" Contest
Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.


1. Eligibility: The "Trudy Haynes Scholarship" contest (the " Contest ") is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia) and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older,  rising college sophomores, juniors or seniors pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism or communications (i.e. broadcast, radio, print, new media) or in another major working toward a journalism career enrolled full-time in a four-year accredited college in the Philadelphia region (Philly, South Jersey, Delaware). Applicants must currently have a minimum of 12  credits and a minimum 3.3 GPA. Employees, contractors, and their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and their respective spouses), including those living in the employees' households, of KYW-TV (" CBS ") and Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. (" PABJ "), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to enter or win. Void in all other U.S. territories and possessions, overseas military installations and where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws & regulations. United States law governs this Contest.

2. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of CBS and PABJ, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

3. Submission Period: The Contest Submission Period begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on January 12, 2023, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 12, 2023 (the " Submission Period ").


4.      How to Enter: During the Submission Period, submit your complete application to pabjscholarships@gmail.com , referencing "CBS3 Trudy Haynes Scholarship" in the subject line of the email.  Complete application submissions must be in the form of: (i) a typed & double spaced 750 word or less essay, written in English, addressing the following: As an aspiring journalist and a difference maker, please provide a short essay explaining how you will make Philadelphia a better place through storytelling. Please personalize your essay, emphasizing how you embody the spirit of Trudy Haynes (Trudy Hayes was a storyteller and pioneer in local news, and more information can be found at thetrudyhayneslegacy.com); (ii) an official sealed transcript from registrar; (iii) two letters of recommendation. One letter must be the applicant's journalism or communications professor (the "Submission" or collectively "Submissions"). Submissions must be written by the entrant and cannot have been previously published in any manner. You must complete the application by emailing all of the required entry submission information set forth above, agree to these Official Rules, and send (via email to pabjscholarships@gmail.com , referencing "CBS3 Trudy Haynes Scholarship")  before 11:59 pm ET on February 12, 2023. Limit one (1) entry per person.


Submissions must be truthful, and CBS and PABJ reserve the right to verify information contained in each Submission. By entering, each entrant warrants and represents the following with respect to their Submission: (a) entrant is the sole and exclusive owner of the Submission; (b) the Submission is entrant's own creation and is 100% original; and (c) the Submission will not infringe on any rights of any third parties. Submissions will not be returned. CBS is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technically corrupted or garbled Submissions, which will be disqualified, or for problems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by CBS.

The Submission must be suitable in CBS's sole discretion (i.e., may not be obscene or indecent); may not contain defamatory statements; may not invade the privacy, publicity or other rights of any person, firm or entity; may not in any other way violate applicable laws and regulations; and may not contain any copyrighted works owned by third parties.

All Submissions will be reviewed for content eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules before being judged. Submissions containing false information, prohibited material or inappropriate content, as determined by CBS, in its sole discretion, may be disqualified. CBS makes the final determination as to what Submissions are eligible to participate in this Contest. Entering a Submission grants to CBS the unconditional, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide right to adapt, publish, use, edit, alter and/or modify such Submission in any way, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, without limitation, and without consideration to the entrant, whether or not such Submission selected as a winning Submission.

By uploading the original Submission, the entrant represents and warrants that they have all right, title and interest necessary to grant CBS the perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable and unrestricted right and license to adapt, publish, use, edit, alter and/or modify such entry in any way and post the original entry on the internet or use the original entry in any other way and agrees to indemnify and hold CBS harmless from any claims to the contrary.

7.       Winner Selection: Submissions will be judged based equally on the following judging criteria: originality, appeal, and the power of the storytelling. Judges, comprised of representatives from CBS and PABJ, will select one (1) winner (the " Winner "). In the event of a tie, an additional judge will judge the tied Submissions based on the judging criteria listed above. The decisions of the judges shall be final on all matters.  CBS reserves the right not to award prizes in the event that an insufficient number of entries meeting the judging criteria are received.

8.       Disclaimer of Similarities: Due to the nature of this Contest, there is a possibility that similar Submissions may be entered by multiple individuals. Any similarity between Submissions shall in no way entitle you to any consideration or compensation from CBS, PABJ or from any third party, including in the event a Submission similar or identical to yours is selected as a winner in this Contest. By entering your Submission, you specifically acknowledge this possibility and agree to the terms stated in these Official Rules.

The Winner may be subject to a background check (including, without limitation, civil and criminal court records and police reports) to be conducted by or on behalf of CBS. CBS reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any Submission if the results of such background check or interview reveals that the entrant and/or the person that was nominated is either not eligible to participate in the Contest or if CBS determines, in its sole discretion, that participation of entrant might reflect negatively on CBS or any of its related or affiliated companies, employees, or affiliates, or if the Submission contains false, deceptive or incomplete information. Failure to agree to a background check will result in disqualification. Submissions may also be disqualified for: (a) failing to provide the required information in a timely manner; (b) a violation of any of these Official Rules (including failure to satisfy any eligibility requirements); or (c) any other reason affecting the fairness or propriety of this Contest as determined by CBS and PABJ in their sole discretion.

9.       Verification of Winner: On February 20, 2023, the winning Submission will be identified and the corresponding entrant will be notified by CBS. The Winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and becoming a Winner is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. The Winner will be notified by email or telephone using the information provided by the Winner at the time of entry and will be required to sign and return to CBS or its designee, within a timeframe to be specified, an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (except where prohibited) as provided below, an assignment of rights, and an IRS W-9 form, if applicable, in order to claim the prize. If the Winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release and W-9 form within the required time, or if the prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential Winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be selected by a process determined by CBS in its sole discretion.  Notification of the potential Winner is deemed to have taken place at the time CBS contacts the Winner, either by telephone or by e-mail, at the telephone number or e-mail address provided by the Winner at the time of entry.  Upon Winner confirmation, the Winner will be required to provide to CBS a photo of the Winner which may be used by CBS and its parent companies, affiliates and/or subsidiaries for publicity and promotional purposes relating to the Contest, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

10.   Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release: The Winner will be required to sign and return (a scanned copy, to be received by CBS within five (5) business days of the date of notification, with the original document to follow by registered mail), the affidavit  of  eligibility and  liability/publicity release  that confirms his/her: (i) eligibility for the Contest, compliance with these Official Rules and willingness to be bound by the decisions of CBS and/or the Contest judges which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Contest; (ii) acceptance of the Prize as awarded; (iii) release of (and agreement to indemnify, defend and hold harmless), to the fullest extent permitted by law, CBS and its parent companies, subsidiaries and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents and administrators (collectively, the "Releasees" ) from all claims related to this Contest; and (iv) grant to CBS, and its affiliates, the perpetual, unrestricted right, in CBS's sole discretion, to publish, reproduce, convert, broadcast, communication by telecommunication, exhibit, distribute, translate, adapt and otherwise and re-use the winner's name, photograph, likeness, voice, quotes, images, opinions, Submission and biographical material in connection with the Contest and the promotion and exploitation thereof, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, worldwide, without further payment or compensation, unless prohibited by law.


11.   Prize: The Winner will receive one Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000) scholarship.

Prize is not transferable and no substitution may be made, except by CBS who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize or portion of the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the CBS in its sole discretion. The winner is responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize.


12.   General Conditions: I n the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, CBS may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prize from among the eligible Submissions received up to the time of the impairment. CBS reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of CBS which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, CBS reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. CBS reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules.  Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, CBS reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. CBS's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

13.   Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Contest, entrants (and nominees, as applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Releasees from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Contest or the processing of Submissions; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Contest or receipt of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Releasees' liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the Releasees be liable for attorney's fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages.

14.   Disclaimer of Warranties : This contest and all prizes are provided "AS IS"  without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement. Some jurisdictions may not allow the limitations or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages or exclusion of implied warranties so some of the above limitations or exclusions may not apply to you. Check your local laws for any restrictions or limitations regarding these limitations or exclusions.


15.   Disputes; Governing Law: Entrant waives all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the Contest. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or the Contest shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis, and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of New York, New York County or in the county of your residence.  Class arbitrations and class actions are not permitted, and your claim may not be consolidated with any other person's claim. For any non-frivolous claim that does not exceed $50,000, CBS will pay all costs of the arbitration, and reimburse any filing fees you may be required to pay. If the arbitrator awards you damages that are greater than CBS's last written settlement offer communicated before commencement of the arbitration, CBS will pay you the greater of $1,000 or the amount of the award.

These official rules and the interpretation of its terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without regard to its conflicts of laws rules. For any matters which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in these Official Rules and/or in connection with the entering of any judgment on an arbitration award in connection with these Official Rules and/or the Contest, the parties irrevocably submit and consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in the County of New York in the State of New York.  The parties agree not to raise the defense of forum non conveniens.

18. Winners List: The winner's name will be posted to the Contest Website on or about February 20, 2023 and will be available for viewing for at least one (1) month thereafter.  To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by March 20, 2023 to:

Trudy Haynes Scholarship
C/O KYW-TV
1555 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130

