Sacramento, CA

K.Sum
3d ago

Not happening in Tampa. Apartment rents are thru the roof. In three years my rent has gone up $600 for a 1 bedroom. These owners are blood suckers. Maybe rents have gone down in the back woods USA somewhere, but not here.

Antonia Warren
3d ago

Not in Michigan and everything here is not worth renting. Housing , streets, killing. In reality it’s all over the world Devil is everywhere.

marebrewer
3d ago

I live in Cape May County NJ. Rent prices have NOT gone down! Who the heck can afford a 1 bedroom apt for $1300-1400 a mth??? Absolutely ridiculous 🙄 And no one builds efficiencies anymore 😤

