Not happening in Tampa. Apartment rents are thru the roof. In three years my rent has gone up $600 for a 1 bedroom. These owners are blood suckers. Maybe rents have gone down in the back woods USA somewhere, but not here.
Not in Michigan and everything here is not worth renting. Housing , streets, killing. In reality it’s all over the world Devil is everywhere.
I live in Cape May County NJ. Rent prices have NOT gone down! Who the heck can afford a 1 bedroom apt for $1300-1400 a mth??? Absolutely ridiculous 🙄 And no one builds efficiencies anymore 😤
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
