ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery at Family Dollar

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfWbl_0k9xzC8500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbQb6_0k9xzC8500
Detroit Police Dept

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit police department is seeking two suspects in connection with an armed robbery on Jan. 6.

According to police, around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, two men grabbed multiple store items and stood in line at the Family Dollar on Schoolcraft near Southfield road. They appeared to be waiting to pay for them, but then moved to walk out of the store, and produced a weapon, allegedly threatening employees that approached, as they left the store.

Police describe the first suspect as a male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Santa Claus" face on the front, red jogging pants, and white shoes, armed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWbz7_0k9xzC8500
Detroit Police Dept


Police describe the second suspect as a male, last seen wearing a black winter coat with the hood up, black skull cap, black pants, and black shoes.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. at 1-800-Speak Up.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large

Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of posing as school district officer, soliciting charged

A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with posing as a school district official to fraudulently obtain funds, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Late last month, the Detroit Public Schools Community District warned about an alleged district safety officer impersonator seeking to falsely solicit local businesses...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.
DETROIT, MI
thehamtramckreview.com

Breaking news … Do you know this robbery suspect?

Hamtramck police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery. The department declined to release any other information about the incident but did release two photos that appear to have been taken by a security camera. If you know the name of the...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy