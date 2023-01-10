Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery at Family Dollar

Detroit Police Dept

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit police department is seeking two suspects in connection with an armed robbery on Jan. 6.

According to police, around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, two men grabbed multiple store items and stood in line at the Family Dollar on Schoolcraft near Southfield road. They appeared to be waiting to pay for them, but then moved to walk out of the store, and produced a weapon, allegedly threatening employees that approached, as they left the store.

Police describe the first suspect as a male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Santa Claus" face on the front, red jogging pants, and white shoes, armed.

Police describe the second suspect as a male, last seen wearing a black winter coat with the hood up, black skull cap, black pants, and black shoes.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. at 1-800-Speak Up.