ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas

By Brittney Baird, Michael Bartiromo
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQgrI_0k9xz8gQ00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN /NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.

The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts its easternmost locations.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

“For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been,” said Lynsi Snyder, the president and owner of In-N-Out. “Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

In addition to opening restaurants in Tennessee, In-N-Out announced plans to establish an “eastern territory office” in Franklin, Tennessee, at a cost of $125.5 million, according to the state’s Department of Economic & Community Development. The office will oversee and support the operations of the Tennessee restaurants, In-N-Out said.

Locations are expected “in and around” Nashville, to start, in 2026.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in a statement issued by his office on Tuesday. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”

Which Bible verses are printed on In-N-Out’s burgers, fries and milkshakes?

In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948. The chain currently has 385 locations in the U.S., with the bulk of its restaurants in California and the Southwest. More recently, In-N-Out expanded into Texas in 2011 — marking its furthest expansion east — and later Colorado in 2020.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
US105

The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine

Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy