Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.

CRISP COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO