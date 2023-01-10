ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tift County, GA

WALB 10

Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
vsuspectator.com

BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus

On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

GDOT awards 2 projects in SWGA construction

The Georgia Department of Transportation was recently awarded two construction contracts include Berrien, Tift and Lowndes Counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on November 18, 2022 was approximately $5.2 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to Irwin county line. The project was awarded to The East Coast Asphalt, Inc..
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. residents voice concern over proposed medical center

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners and residents continue to debate a potential Lee County Medical Center. At Wednesday’s Lee County Commission meeting, many spoke out against the project. Mark Mitchell is the owner of Sunbelt on U.S. 19. “It’s my understanding that Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Irwin Co. volunteer fire needs more volunteers

Irwin County Volunteer Fire Department is looking for more people to volunteer as firefighters as they are rebuilding the fire service. Currently Irwin County is training eleven volunteers for free who will support the nine stations. Fire Chief and EMS Director Mark Mathis talks about the training. "The initial support...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Minor damage from storms in area

Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

FAA outage caused delayed flights for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

Early Wednesday morning a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill. Delays were spread throughout the U.S., a passenger who landed in Albany told Fox 31 News she was stuck for an hour and 45 minutes once she was on the plane. Albany Transportation Director...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

One injured in shooting an Albany apartment

Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Road closures announced for MLK parade in Albany

The Albany Baptist Ministers Conference Inc. will be hosting a parade in Downtown Albany on Saturday, January 14. Below is a list of the road closures for the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Parade:. Pine Avenue will be closed between Harding Street and N. Monroe Street starting at 7 a.m....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
WALB 10

Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
THOMASVILLE, GA

