Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
vsuspectator.com
BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus
On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
Clean up continues in Wilcox County after line of storms hit Central Georgia
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A line of storms that moved through the southeast on Thursday left some in Central Georgia picking up tree limbs and other debris. One of the hardest hit spots was Wilcox County. Sheriff Robert Rodgers says crews were out overnight to clear roads and remove...
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
wfxl.com
GDOT awards 2 projects in SWGA construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation was recently awarded two construction contracts include Berrien, Tift and Lowndes Counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on November 18, 2022 was approximately $5.2 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to Irwin county line. The project was awarded to The East Coast Asphalt, Inc..
WALB 10
Lee Co. residents voice concern over proposed medical center
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners and residents continue to debate a potential Lee County Medical Center. At Wednesday’s Lee County Commission meeting, many spoke out against the project. Mark Mitchell is the owner of Sunbelt on U.S. 19. “It’s my understanding that Lee County...
wfxl.com
Irwin Co. volunteer fire needs more volunteers
Irwin County Volunteer Fire Department is looking for more people to volunteer as firefighters as they are rebuilding the fire service. Currently Irwin County is training eleven volunteers for free who will support the nine stations. Fire Chief and EMS Director Mark Mathis talks about the training. "The initial support...
Cordele Dispatch
Minor damage from storms in area
Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
wfxl.com
FAA outage caused delayed flights for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport
Early Wednesday morning a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill. Delays were spread throughout the U.S., a passenger who landed in Albany told Fox 31 News she was stuck for an hour and 45 minutes once she was on the plane. Albany Transportation Director...
WALB 10
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
wfxl.com
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment
Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
Arrest made in Pelham double homicide incident
An arrest was made on Thursday in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Pelham and left two men dead.
WALB 10
Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case
Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
wfxl.com
Albany resident helps motorcycle accident victim by tying her leg with a robe belt
Earlier this week Fox 31 News spoke with two people in Albany whose lives have changed from a motorcycle accident. After Samantha Hurst mentioning a young woman tying her leg with a robe belt to try to stop the bleeding. This woman, Imani Campbell-Johnson has reached out to Fox 31...
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
wfxl.com
Road closures announced for MLK parade in Albany
The Albany Baptist Ministers Conference Inc. will be hosting a parade in Downtown Albany on Saturday, January 14. Below is a list of the road closures for the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Parade:. Pine Avenue will be closed between Harding Street and N. Monroe Street starting at 7 a.m....
WALB 10
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
wfxl.com
Repeat armed robber in Mitchell County sentenced to life in prison without parole
On January 9th, 2023, the trial of Travis Donaldson started in Mitchell County. Donaldson was charged with the armed robbery of the Family Dollar in Camilla, Georgia on February 4th, 2020. District Attorney Joe Mulholland says that Donaldson cased the store, and then approximately 45 minutes later, robbed the store...
Comments / 0