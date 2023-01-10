ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Correa, Twins reportedly agree to new $200 million deal after Mets agreement stalls over physical concerns

By Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaAYC_0k9xyJLN00

Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to his third free-agent deal of the offseason, this one a six-year, $200 million pact to return to the Minnesota Twins. The star shortstop previously struck tentative agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, only to see the deals stall out and disintegrate over concerns that arose during his physical.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal includes a vesting option that could bring the total to $270 million.

This one is, likewise, pending a physical — a typically perfunctory hurdle that has turned into an existential threat in Correa’s case. While teams are barred from releasing a player’s medical information, reports have centered around a broken leg Correa suffered as a minor leaguer in 2014. He has never missed time due to the surgically repaired leg, but made mention of the metal plate after appearing shaken up following a hard slide in September.

Correa, a 28-year-old who entered the winter as one of the sport's most prized free agents, originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants on Dec. 13. That fell apart with Correa already in town for an introductory press conference, and the Mets swooped in during the early morning hours of Dec. 21. Team owner Steve Cohen and agent Scott Boras reportedly negotiated a 12-year, $315 million pact as Cohen was vacationing in Hawaii.

With the Mets, Correa was expected to move to third base to play alongside fellow Puerto Rican superstar Francisco Lindor. But soon enough, the Mets also raised questions about Correa’s physical, and the deal remained in limbo through the holidays and into January. In Minnesota, he will reassume control of the shortstop position, and likely of a major leadership role on a younger team.

The latest agreement slashes the term of the deal in half, perhaps allaying some concerns about durability that tripped up the Giants and Mets. The Twins, of course, performed a physical on Correa less than a year ago when he joined them as a free agent in March 2022. The $200 million guarantee gives him the highest annual salary of a ballyhooed shortstop class that included Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, but less total money than Turner and Bogaerts. Where he initially followed the trend toward decade-long mega-deals, Correa will now ink a more conventional deal if this one finally gets completed. The deal's average annual value ranks fourth among the winter's free agents, behind Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom.

This is Correa's second straight winter slogging through a drawn-out free agency. Prior to 2022, he sought a long-term deal but watched as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez signed. After MLB's lockout ended, he surprised everyone by taking a short-term deal with the Twins that allowed him to opt out and hit the market again this year. He went out and batted .291 with 22 homers and a 140 OPS+ across 136 games for Minnesota, and threw his hat into the ring again — looking and acting like a franchise player.

Against all odds, the saga of this second try has dwarfed the original. Both the Giants and the Mets seemed to see the bright lights of a foundational star. The Giants pivoted to Correa after their pursuit of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge came up short. The Mets had plenty of star power on hand, but as Cohen told the New York Post after appearing to secure Correa’s services, “We needed one more thing, and this is it.”

The longtime Astros shortstop — a key member of the 2017 World Series team later disgraced by the sign-stealing scandal — rates as one of the majors' best defensive shortstops and consistently puts up star-caliber offensive numbers. All packaged together, it amounts to a player FanGraphs' Steamer system projects as one of the game's 20 best position players in 2023. Correa has missed time with injuries in his career, but prior to this winter's deal-stopping physicals, the most worrisome among them was a back problem that cost him time in 2018 and 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize 1-year contract

SEATTLE — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share. “AJ is a terrific...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy