Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
berkeleyside.org
School camping trips: getting there is the lesson
It may not sound like a classroom assignment — 4th, 5th, and 6th graders planning and running a camping trip from start to finish. But at Montessori Family School, an independent school, the field trips are a serious educational experience. Montessori schools focus on hands-on learning and real-life skills, and planning a camping trip offers just that.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley Wire: 01.11.23
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. UC Berkeley law school dean offers take on Supreme Court rulings in new book (SF Chronicle) FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information made by Berkeley firm to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok (KYUK) Berkeley...
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Linda Schieber, archivist, mediator, volunteer, reader
Linda Frances Handjian Schieber, 80, died at home in Berkeley in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Her death followed a two-month battle with pancreatic cancer. During her brief illness, she experienced minimal pain. Linda was born in Merced on June 7, 1942, to Frances and Arthur...
berkeleyside.org
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storms
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
yaleclimateconnections.org
Youth community center in Richmond, California, becomes a ‘resilience hub’
At RYSE Commons, a youth community center in Richmond, California, young people gather to make art, play basketball, take classes, and hang out. It’s an institution that community members trust and depend on. So Shina Robinson of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network says it’s the ideal place to create...
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
sfstandard.com
SF Decides To Ban Low-Level Traffic Stops in Close Police Commission Vote
In a contentious decision spurred by police pulling over Black drivers at disproportionately high rates, San Francisco’s Police Commission decided late Wednesday night to ban officers from making certain low-level traffic stops. The vote to approve the proposal came after months of public scrutiny and changes to the plan...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
sfstandard.com
After a School Board Election Was Thrown Into Turmoil, Oakland’s Razor-Thin Mayor’s Race Is Getting a Recount
Three days after newly elected mayor Sheng Thao’s inauguration, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Oakland mayor’s race and other races from the Nov. 8 elections. Supervisor Keith Carson proposed the recount “in order to enhance transparency and accountability regarding the ranked-choice...
police1.com
Hackers hit BART, sensitive police files reportedly leaked
OAKLAND, Calif. — A group of hackers reportedly posted over 120,000 files from BART’s police department that include the names of children suspected of suffering abuse, driver’s license numbers and mental health evaluation forms, according to a report in NBC News. The hack appeared to be the...
Government Technology
Hackers Hit San Francisco Area’s BART Police Department
(TNS) — A group of hackers reportedly posted over 120,000 files from BART’s police department that include the names of children suspected of suffering abuse, driver’s license numbers and mental health evaluation forms, according to a report in NBC News. The hack appeared to be the work...
SFist
SF Police Commission Bans Pretextual Stops for Minor Traffic Violations, After Months of Controversy
After a five-hour debate at Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, the commission did finally adopt a policy to bar SFPD from making stops for nine specific traffic infractions that supporters of the ban say are ticky-tack offenses meant to search, incarcerate, and prosecute people of color. For the last...
sfstandard.com
Cop’s Checkered Past May Cost SF Taxpayers Another $2M
San Francisco is about to pay nearly $2 million to settle claims that two officers with histories of misconduct lied to justify shooting a man during an exchange of gunfire in the Outer Sunset. The settlement, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Supervisors, isn’t the first big payout...
sfstandard.com
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
KTVU FOX 2
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
Comments / 0