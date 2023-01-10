ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

School camping trips: getting there is the lesson

It may not sound like a classroom assignment — 4th, 5th, and 6th graders planning and running a camping trip from start to finish. But at Montessori Family School, an independent school, the field trips are a serious educational experience. Montessori schools focus on hands-on learning and real-life skills, and planning a camping trip offers just that.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley Wire: 01.11.23

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. UC Berkeley law school dean offers take on Supreme Court rulings in new book (SF Chronicle) FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information made by Berkeley firm to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok (KYUK) Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Remembering Linda Schieber, archivist, mediator, volunteer, reader

Linda Frances Handjian Schieber, 80, died at home in Berkeley in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Her death followed a two-month battle with pancreatic cancer. During her brief illness, she experienced minimal pain. Linda was born in Merced on June 7, 1942, to Frances and Arthur...
BERKELEY, CA
yaleclimateconnections.org

Youth community center in Richmond, California, becomes a ‘resilience hub’

At RYSE Commons, a youth community center in Richmond, California, young people gather to make art, play basketball, take classes, and hang out. It’s an institution that community members trust and depend on. So Shina Robinson of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network says it’s the ideal place to create...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Decides To Ban Low-Level Traffic Stops in Close Police Commission Vote

In a contentious decision spurred by police pulling over Black drivers at disproportionately high rates, San Francisco’s Police Commission decided late Wednesday night to ban officers from making certain low-level traffic stops. The vote to approve the proposal came after months of public scrutiny and changes to the plan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
police1.com

Hackers hit BART, sensitive police files reportedly leaked

OAKLAND, Calif. — A group of hackers reportedly posted over 120,000 files from BART’s police department that include the names of children suspected of suffering abuse, driver’s license numbers and mental health evaluation forms, according to a report in NBC News. The hack appeared to be the...
OAKLAND, CA
Government Technology

Hackers Hit San Francisco Area’s BART Police Department

(TNS) — A group of hackers reportedly posted over 120,000 files from BART’s police department that include the names of children suspected of suffering abuse, driver’s license numbers and mental health evaluation forms, according to a report in NBC News. The hack appeared to be the work...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Cop’s Checkered Past May Cost SF Taxpayers Another $2M

San Francisco is about to pay nearly $2 million to settle claims that two officers with histories of misconduct lied to justify shooting a man during an exchange of gunfire in the Outer Sunset. The settlement, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Supervisors, isn’t the first big payout...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pmq.com

One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA

