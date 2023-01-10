Pensacola man arrested for attacking woman; charged in club shooting that injured 5 people

Read full article on original website
Related
Man accidentally shoots himself during alleged attempted burglary
A Florida man was arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the leg during an attempted burglary on Wednesday.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
YAHOO!
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles arrested after violating pre-trial release agreement
The Pensacola dentist convicted of battery for inappropriately touching an employee was arrested Wednesday morning for violating his pre-trial release agreement. Charles Stamitoles, 65, was brought back to the Escambia County Jail after he traveled to Mobile, Alabama, which violates his bond agreement while he awaits three more battery cases.
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.
UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Attempted bank robber arrested after leaving cell phone at bank
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman remains in jail tonight after attempting to rob a bank Tuesday morning, but leaving her cell phone behind, according to police. Authorities said Resheca Marshall, 51, entered the bank with a note demanding over three thousand dollars before leaving the bank without any money.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Clarence Allard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the March 2021 shooting death of Clarence Allard. On Jan. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Anthony George Brown, II, to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections. An Escambia County jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder on […]
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense
FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
Mobile Police looking for suspect after shots were fired in Toulminville community
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood off Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. This is near the University Hospital. Officers spent an hour and a half investigating the area and securing the premises to actively find a suspect who reportedly fired a gun […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
