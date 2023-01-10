Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Man shot dead in South Side fast food parking lot
A 43-year-old man who police say may have been trying to find his stolen vehicle was shot and killed around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police identified the victim as Christopher Mateen, whom they found lying unresponsive in a parking lot...
YAHOO!
Licking Township woman critically injured; husband faces attempted murder charge
LICKING TOWNSHIP - A Licking Township woman was critically injured in a Monday night assault and taken to a Columbus hospital. Licking County Sheriff's deputies arrested her husband, who is being held on felonious assault, domestic violence and attempted murder charges. Larry McCreary, 79, of Licking Township, allegedly assaulted his...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark County arrested in Indiana
CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of felonious assault and kidnapping in Clark County was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday. Around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call from a woman in the area of Hiser Avenue saying she had been tied up and a second woman had been severely injured.
Woman indicted in death of Franklin County inmate who overdosed while in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Columbus woman more than a year after a fellow inmate of hers died from a fentanyl overdose. Jamila Perry is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific governmental facility.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested
Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
Times Gazette
Judge orders 4 children removed from parents
Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
peakofohio.com
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second Time
As before, physical in-store issues are blamed for the site’s closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor and News.Yahoo.com.
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
