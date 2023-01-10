ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

YAHOO!

Man shot dead in South Side fast food parking lot

A 43-year-old man who police say may have been trying to find his stolen vehicle was shot and killed around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police identified the victim as Christopher Mateen, whom they found lying unresponsive in a parking lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman indicted in death of Franklin County inmate who overdosed while in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Columbus woman more than a year after a fellow inmate of hers died from a fentanyl overdose. Jamila Perry is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific governmental facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested

Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
ROSEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway
PERRY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Judge orders 4 children removed from parents

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33

Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
WAND TV

Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
QUINCY, IL
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
