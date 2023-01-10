UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2023): An Arizona teenager this week admitted to fatally shooting her mother more than two years ago as she and her boyfriend pleaded guilty in court. Hannah Thomas, now 19, and Richard Avila, now 18, each pleaded guilty for first-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the December 2020 shooting death of Thomas' mother, Ottilia Piros, inside her Greece home, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. The pair is scheduled to be sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision in Youth Part court on Feb. 28.

