Former Maryland Delegate Rick Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office
A former Maryland State Delegate has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds.
Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
State Trooper Impersonator Nabbed In Shippensburg, Police Say
A man who impersonated a Pennsylvania state police trooper while threatening people has been arrested in Shippensburg, authorities say. Elmer Lawrence Ardinger, 60, was arrested on Monday, January 9, according to a release by the Shippensburg Police on Thursday. "Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger...
YAHOO!
Double-homicide suspect among Mineral indictments
Jan. 12—KEYSER, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man accused of taking part in the 2019 shotgun killings of two people at a remote Burlington home was among dozens of people indicted Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury. Dillon Shawn Cleaver, 28, of Romney, was indicted on two...
wfmd.com
Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer
He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Fatal crash, police chase, closed US 15 in Adams County, now reopen
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash closed down a portion of US 15 south in Adams County. According to PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. on US 15 southbound between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road, and PA 94 Hanover/York Springs. All lanes were closed from around 3:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother demands attempted murder charges for Lansdowne stabbing, legal expert weighs in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County mother is demanding attempted murder charges after another student stabbed her 15-year-old daughter at Lansdowne High School. "I don't want something like this to ever happen again," said Amber Holt, "She was trying to kill my baby." While her daughter Zoe recovers in...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
pahomepage.com
Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County
Historic Little Rock Nine member visits Dunmore for …. Historic Little Rock Nine member visits Dunmore for MLK Day. SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — $180 million dollars is now earmarked to help make federal prisons safer. It comes after a corrections officer was murdered in the line of duty.
Cumberland County man will serve 6-12 years in prison for 2022 rape of 12-year-old
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle last year. Austin Holler, 20, was sentenced at a hearing before Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker on Tuesday. He had previously pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of rape.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Human trafficking victim speaks out about the horrors of forced labor
A crime hidden in plain sight, human trafficking comes in many forms. Trading a human for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
YAHOO!
Mother, boyfriend accused of murder in death of 8-month-old turn selves in to police
A Columbus mother and her boyfriend charged with murder in the death of her 8-month-old son have turned themselves in to police. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, turned themselves in to police Friday in Perry County, according to city police. Dawson and March have been charged with...
wfmd.com
Fight At TJ High Injuries Staff Member
Student who assaulted staff member will be charged. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A fight that broke out at Gov. Thomas Johnson high school on Wednesday afternoon injured a staff member. According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out in the high school...
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies at Towson Town Center and in White Marsh.
abc27.com
Cumberland County police warn of phone scam
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple residents in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County received phone calls that turned out to be part of a scam. According to police, several people received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the United States Border Patrol working with the Upper Allen Township Police Department. The scam attempted to solicit personal or financial information.
abc23.com
Update On Bedford Sheetz Drug Arrests
State police in Bedford County are providing new details about the investigation into multiple overdoses at a local Sheetz store over the weekend. Troopers say authorities were dispatched to the store, located along Business Route 220, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the affidavit, troopers made contact with two individuals,...
