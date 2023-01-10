ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

State Trooper Impersonator Nabbed In Shippensburg, Police Say

A man who impersonated a Pennsylvania state police trooper while threatening people has been arrested in Shippensburg, authorities say. Elmer Lawrence Ardinger, 60, was arrested on Monday, January 9, according to a release by the Shippensburg Police on Thursday. "Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YAHOO!

Double-homicide suspect among Mineral indictments

Jan. 12—KEYSER, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man accused of taking part in the 2019 shotgun killings of two people at a remote Burlington home was among dozens of people indicted Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury. Dillon Shawn Cleaver, 28, of Romney, was indicted on two...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer

He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fatal crash, police chase, closed US 15 in Adams County, now reopen

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash closed down a portion of US 15 south in Adams County. According to PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. on US 15 southbound between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road, and PA 94 Hanover/York Springs. All lanes were closed from around 3:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
pahomepage.com

Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County

Historic Little Rock Nine member visits Dunmore for …. Historic Little Rock Nine member visits Dunmore for MLK Day. SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — $180 million dollars is now earmarked to help make federal prisons safer. It comes after a corrections officer was murdered in the line of duty.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Fight At TJ High Injuries Staff Member

Student who assaulted staff member will be charged. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A fight that broke out at Gov. Thomas Johnson high school on Wednesday afternoon injured a staff member. According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out in the high school...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Cumberland County police warn of phone scam

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple residents in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County received phone calls that turned out to be part of a scam. According to police, several people received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the United States Border Patrol working with the Upper Allen Township Police Department. The scam attempted to solicit personal or financial information.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Update On Bedford Sheetz Drug Arrests

State police in Bedford County are providing new details about the investigation into multiple overdoses at a local Sheetz store over the weekend. Troopers say authorities were dispatched to the store, located along Business Route 220, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the affidavit, troopers made contact with two individuals,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

