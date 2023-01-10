Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.

