Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument

A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
Incarcerated man dies after being found unresponsive at Florence prison

An incarcerated man being held at the Arizona State Penitentiary Eyman Complex in Florence died Tuesday after being found unresponsive. George Morando, 46, died at Florence Hospital in Florence after being found unresponsive in his cell with a cloth sheet tied around his neck, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
