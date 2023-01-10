Read full article on original website
Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor. Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Three armed customers stop panty-clad robbery suspect wielding gun, police say
ELLIJAY, Ga. - A couple is being held in the Gilmer County Adult Center without bond after an attempted robbery that onlookers can only describe as ‘bizarre'. One of the suspects used a pair of panties as a face mask to conceal his identity. On Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton...
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
YAHOO!
Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula
Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said. Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula. The Times has reached out...
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the...
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage spills into part of Gwinnett County river
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a sewage spill in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
50,000 Georgia residents are without power after reported tornadoes
Georgia Power teams are responding to damage across Georgia from high winds, heavy rain and reported tornadoes safely and as quickly as possible as storms clear this evening. The company is reminding customers to keep safety top of mind as severe weather moves across the state and offers the following tips.
iheart.com
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
