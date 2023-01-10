ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Signees Carrington, Lowe Continue to Receive Recognition for Senior Success

This week, two of Pitt’s class-of-2023 basketball signees have received national recognition for their respective stellar performances this season as seniors. Jaland Lowe, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Houston, was one of 33 players in the state of Texas nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game earlier in the week. Shortly after receiving that honor, Lowe’s ranking on 247 Sports jumped up into the top-80. In the update, Lowe was ranked as the No. 76 player in the country after previously being the No. 82 player. Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard from Baltimore, MD, made a bigger jump. The sharp-shooting combo guard leaped from No. 117 into the top-100 at No. 96 in the nation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium

The Panthers snapped a five-game winning streak Saturday hosting Clemson. With first place on the line, Pitt relinquished an eight-point lead in the final five and a half minutes to drop its first ACC game. The road does not become friendlier for the Panthers. Pitt battles Duke Wednesday at 7...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 11

Update (5:30 PM)- **Pitt extended an offer to 2026 WR/DB Jardon Stringer today. Stringer (a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from LaGrange High in LaGrange, Georgia) picked up his first offer from Archie Collins and Pitt. Update (12:21 PM)- Update (11:39 AM)- Update (11:36 AM)- Update (10:05 AM)- Update (9:41 AM)- **Pitt football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season

Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh

Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Uses First Half Shooting Masterclass to Defeat St. Joe’s, 92-80

Duquesne used a incredible first half shooting display to lead them to a 92-80 win over St. Joe’s on the road at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. Wednesday night. The Dukes (13-5 overall, 3-2 Atlantic 10) win just their fifth game ever on the road against the Hawks (6-10 overall, 0-4 Atlantic 10), with three of those wins coming in the past five meetings at Hagan Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)

A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023.  Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below.&nbsp…
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tribune-Review

Pitt to close English Language Institute

For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man's body discovered in Penn Hills

The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
PENN HILLS, PA

