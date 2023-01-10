Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 6-foot-8 OL Brody and Graysen Riffe Receive Preferred Walk-On Offers From Pitt
Sometimes all it takes to find talent is being in the right place at the right time. The Pitt coaching staff has been familiar with West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida for a while, especially as the staff has watched 2024 quarterback target Trever Jackson, and that’s resulted in a big development. Two of them.
Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings
Two thirds of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class moved up in 247Sports' class rankings.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Signees Carrington, Lowe Continue to Receive Recognition for Senior Success
This week, two of Pitt’s class-of-2023 basketball signees have received national recognition for their respective stellar performances this season as seniors. Jaland Lowe, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Houston, was one of 33 players in the state of Texas nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game earlier in the week. Shortly after receiving that honor, Lowe’s ranking on 247 Sports jumped up into the top-80. In the update, Lowe was ranked as the No. 76 player in the country after previously being the No. 82 player. Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard from Baltimore, MD, made a bigger jump. The sharp-shooting combo guard leaped from No. 117 into the top-100 at No. 96 in the nation.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
The Panthers snapped a five-game winning streak Saturday hosting Clemson. With first place on the line, Pitt relinquished an eight-point lead in the final five and a half minutes to drop its first ACC game. The road does not become friendlier for the Panthers. Pitt battles Duke Wednesday at 7...
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 11
Update (5:30 PM)- **Pitt extended an offer to 2026 WR/DB Jardon Stringer today. Stringer (a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from LaGrange High in LaGrange, Georgia) picked up his first offer from Archie Collins and Pitt. Update (12:21 PM)- Update (11:39 AM)- Update (11:36 AM)- Update (10:05 AM)- Update (9:41 AM)- **Pitt football...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
voiceofmotown.com
Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season
Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh
Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Uses First Half Shooting Masterclass to Defeat St. Joe’s, 92-80
Duquesne used a incredible first half shooting display to lead them to a 92-80 win over St. Joe’s on the road at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. Wednesday night. The Dukes (13-5 overall, 3-2 Atlantic 10) win just their fifth game ever on the road against the Hawks (6-10 overall, 0-4 Atlantic 10), with three of those wins coming in the past five meetings at Hagan Arena.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
27 First News
Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
Pitt to close English Language Institute
For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
Man's body discovered in Penn Hills
The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
