This week, two of Pitt’s class-of-2023 basketball signees have received national recognition for their respective stellar performances this season as seniors. Jaland Lowe, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Houston, was one of 33 players in the state of Texas nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game earlier in the week. Shortly after receiving that honor, Lowe’s ranking on 247 Sports jumped up into the top-80. In the update, Lowe was ranked as the No. 76 player in the country after previously being the No. 82 player. Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard from Baltimore, MD, made a bigger jump. The sharp-shooting combo guard leaped from No. 117 into the top-100 at No. 96 in the nation.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO