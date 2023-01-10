Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
French President Macron: Iran's latest execution is heinous and barbaric act
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Turkey pushes for 'local ceasefires' in Ukraine
Turkey said Saturday it was ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to "win the war". "Turkey is willing to push for local ceasefires and small localised de-escalations," Kalin told reporters.
Babis, Pavel neck and neck in Czech presidential election
PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis and his main challenger retired army Gen. Petr Pavel were running neck and neck in the first round of the Czech presidential election, according to nearly complete results on Saturday. Babis, a former prime minister, was narrowly leading with 35.7%...
A dramatic video shows Ukrainian soldiers conducting a medical evacuation of wounded while under fire in bombed-out city
The video, filmed in Soledar, Ukraine, shows soldiers transporting the injured to safety a US-built M113 APC as Russian shells fall around them.
Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.
Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there.
Mayor Eric Adams to stop in El Paso amid migrant crisis response
He will be making multiple stops, including at the U.S. Mexico border as New York continues to face an influx of asylum seekers.
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
