Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach
A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
Complex
Five Florida Men Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $1.3 Million Worth of Perfume
Five Florida men were sentenced to prison this week for their role in the theft of over $1.3 million of perfume from a warehouse in New Jersey. Per the District of New Jersey’s press release, the men broke into the building in Edison in November 2017 and drove off with two trailers worth of stolen perfume. The individuals were arrested in May 2018 when they attempted to break into a different perfume warehouse in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
WFTV
Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida
Missing from Central Florida These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
Ghislaine Maxwell teaching etiquette class in Florida prison: report
The daughter of a British noble spent years parading around parties in New York and London's social scenes before her arrest in 2020. Without a party to attend these days, the 61-year-old has found a way to put her social-climbing experience to good use.
Boston 25 News WFXT
How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history
For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
iheart.com
Florida man charged in teen "sextortion" case
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly getting a 13-year-old Clinton County girl to send him sexually explicit material. Prosecutors say Brandon Le met the girl on social media. Le made his first federal court appearance in Grand Rapids yesterday.
Stop at Publix lands Florida woman $1M lottery check
One lucky Florida woman walked into Publix as a customer, and "strolled out a millionaire" after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Mount Dora elderly couple: affidavit
Gruesome details have emerged after an elderly Florida couple was found stabbed to death at their home in a Mount Dora senior living community on New Year's Eve.
740thefan.com
Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
These Florida Cities Are Most Desirable To Rent An Apartment & Work From Home
Working from home has completely changed the game for how American's live their day-to-day lives and millions of people across the country relocated or moved temporarily for a change of scenery. Two Florida cities ranked in the top most desirable places for remote employees renting an apartment. The study, done...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Florida doctor sentenced to 20 years for substance abuse treatment fraud scheme
MIAMI — A Florida doctor was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multiyear scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests -- including unnecessary urine tests -- for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction, prosecutors said. According to a news...
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
