Five Florida men were sentenced to prison this week for their role in the theft of over $1.3 million of perfume from a warehouse in New Jersey. Per the District of New Jersey’s press release, the men broke into the building in Edison in November 2017 and drove off with two trailers worth of stolen perfume. The individuals were arrested in May 2018 when they attempted to break into a different perfume warehouse in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO