Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
footballscoop.com
Sources: Central Missouri taps Missouri high school legend as defensive coordinator
After a season in Oregon, one of the fixtures of Missouri football is returning to the state. Greg Jones will be the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri's Liberty North High School and prior to that...
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
KMZU
Missouri Cattlemen's Association 2023 Leadership Announced
The Missouri Cattlemen's Association elected its 2023 leadership during the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show. David Dick, of Pettis County, was elected to serve as the 2023 MCA President. "I feel privileged to be elected president of the MCA,” Dick said. "It's incredibly important to participate...
Here are the 16 nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games from Missouri
Nominations for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games were announced on Wednesday morning and 16 senior basketball players from the state of Missouri were on the list. There were 722 boys and girls high school seniors who were nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games, which will be ...
Ozark Sports Zone
Jan. 10 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The Jan. 10 girls state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Pattonville, Kickapoo, St. Joseph’s Academy, Francis Howell Central, Eureka, Glendale. CLASS 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 John Burroughs. 3 West Plains. 4 Carl...
KMZU
MCA Leadership Development Award Presented to Sydney Thummel
The Missouri Cattlemen's Association's (MCA) 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show was held January 6-8, 2023 in Osage Beach. During this time MCA recognized Sydney Thummel, of Columbia, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to growing and expanding the association and creating new leaders within the industry.
KMZU
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen, 66, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., January 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Josh Coen for a charity to be chosen at a later date. Memories of Roxann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Missouri lawmaker files hazing legislation after incident at Mizzou
After the family of a Mizzou student said a hazing incident left their son blind, unable to talk, walk or care for himself, a Missouri lawmaker is proposing legislation to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and cold temperatures are making a return to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking some snow fall and above freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday. Canceled classes: Morgan Co. R-I (Stover) SchoolsMorgan Co. R-II (Versailles) SchoolsSouth The post Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
KMZU
Beef producers: 'Get your house in order' in 2023
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Beef producers should approach 2023 with cautious optimism – matched with resolutions of good management and investment in infrastructure, says University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Wesley Tucker. Optimistically, beef continues to be in favor with U.S. consumers, and export demand remains solid, says...
KMZU
Vivek Malek to be sworn in as state treasurer Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY –Vivek Malek will be sworn in as the 48th Missouri State Treasurer Tuesday. The ceremony will include remarks from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and Gov. Mike Parson. The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in the Missouri House Chamber.
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
