Platte City, MO

KMZU

Missouri Cattlemen's Association 2023 Leadership Announced

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association elected its 2023 leadership during the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show. David Dick, of Pettis County, was elected to serve as the 2023 MCA President. "I feel privileged to be elected president of the MCA,” Dick said. "It's incredibly important to participate...
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark Sports Zone

Jan. 10 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Jan. 10 girls state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Pattonville, Kickapoo, St. Joseph’s Academy, Francis Howell Central, Eureka, Glendale. CLASS 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 John Burroughs. 3 West Plains. 4 Carl...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

MCA Leadership Development Award Presented to Sydney Thummel

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association's (MCA) 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show was held January 6-8, 2023 in Osage Beach. During this time MCA recognized Sydney Thummel, of Columbia, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to growing and expanding the association and creating new leaders within the industry.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMZU

Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen

Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen, 66, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., January 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Josh Coen for a charity to be chosen at a later date. Memories of Roxann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
LEXINGTON, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and cold temperatures are making a return to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking some snow fall and above freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday. Canceled classes: Morgan Co. R-I (Stover) SchoolsMorgan Co. R-II (Versailles) SchoolsSouth The post Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Beef producers: 'Get your house in order' in 2023

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Beef producers should approach 2023 with cautious optimism – matched with resolutions of good management and investment in infrastructure, says University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Wesley Tucker. Optimistically, beef continues to be in favor with U.S. consumers, and export demand remains solid, says...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Vivek Malek to be sworn in as state treasurer Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY –Vivek Malek will be sworn in as the 48th Missouri State Treasurer Tuesday. The ceremony will include remarks from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and Gov. Mike Parson. The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in the Missouri House Chamber.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.

Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO

