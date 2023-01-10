ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
YAHOO!

Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula

Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said. Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula. The Times has reached out...
LULA, GA
accesswdun.com

Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
11Alive

Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
GAINESVILLE, GA

