Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
NE Ga police blotter: driver charged in vehicle vs pedestrian fatality, car crash leads to meth bust
We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night in Hart County: Willie Berryman was 49 years old, from Hartwell. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is facing charges. The Georgia State Patrol says Patrick Hickman, 39 years old, also from Hartwell, faces counts that include DUI.
Man arrested in fatal shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta last month, authorities said.
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
Atlanta police investigate death of man lying down in fast lane of I-75
Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man who was lying down in the fast lane of Interstate 75 and was struck by a vehicle. At around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, police responded to I-75 South and Central Avenue, finding a man dead in the roadway. According to their...
Speeder captured on camera driving 104 mph in Duluth school zone
DULUTH, Ga. — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!. A driver was captured on camera speeding on Pleasant Hill Road in the Duluth Middle School Zone traveling 104 mph. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Duluth Police Department posted video of the...
YAHOO!
Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula
Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said. Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula. The Times has reached out...
APD nabs suspected 20-year-old prowler breaking into cars in Atlanta parking deck
ATLANTA — A man suspected of breaking into cars has been arrested and charged, the Atlanta Police Department said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., an off-duty Atlanta officer was patrolling the neighborhoods between the 200 block of Camden Road and the 200 block of Brighton Road.
Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him
A man who was laying on the interstate was fatally struck by a driver late Monday, authorities said.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man and his daughter are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter, Megan Frix, 26, were found dead Sunday at a home on Evans Drive. Detectives with...
Driver airlifted to Grady after fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85 for hours
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 reopened late Wednesday night after a fiery tractor-trailer accident shut it down for hours. NewsChopper 2 flew over the accident and delays in Barrow County on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
accesswdun.com
Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
fox5atlanta.com
Three armed customers stop panty-clad robbery suspect wielding gun, police say
ELLIJAY, Ga. - A couple is being held in the Gilmer County Adult Center without bond after an attempted robbery that onlookers can only describe as ‘bizarre'. One of the suspects used a pair of panties as a face mask to conceal his identity. On Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton...
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen at outlet mall
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. The Woodstock Police Department says Marley Boehrienger, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at 915 Ridgewalk Parkway. Marley is described as...
Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades ago
(Forsyth County, GA) While the nation expresses its gratitude to police officers each January 9 for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) pays tribute to two of its deputies each year on January 10, marking the day they were murdered in the line of duty.
