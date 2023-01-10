Read full article on original website
KVAL
WOW Hall shooting: one year later
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
kezi.com
Demand for CPR training and certification increasing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Being trained in CPR is one thing, but getting certified is another. Fortunately, local options are available to provide training and certification for the lifesaving procedure. Oregon CPR in Springfield says they offer a variety of CPR-related classes and trainings -- everything for adults, children, infants and...
kezi.com
Eugene police save man’s life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported...
klcc.org
Citizen volunteer program offers emotional first aid to survivors of tragedy in Lane Co.
When someone has just experienced a tragedy, they shouldn’t be alone in the worst hours of their lives. This is the basis for Lane County’s newly established Trauma Intervention Program or TIP. TIP is a group of well-trained community volunteers called to tragic scenes to give support to...
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
kezi.com
Benton County butterfly exits endangered species list
It’s official, the Fender’s blue butterfly of the Willamette Valley generally, and Benton County specifically, is in far less peril than it once was. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the little butterfly has been removed from the endangered species list and now is considered merely “threatened.”
Emerald Media
Eugene’s best late-night restaurants
In a city known for late-night games, parties and drinking, where can students grab a bite to satisfy those after-hour cravings? From decadent sandwiches filled with fried foods to cheesy ‘za, here are Eugene’s best late-night eats. Za Cart Pizza. Located right behind Big City Gaming on the...
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
kezi.com
Trauma Intervention Program coming to Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A non-profit organization dedicated to helping community members affected by tragedy is establishing a chapter in Lane County, according to Lane County Government officials. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. is a national non-profit organization that Lane County says is working with local public safety officials to...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
beachconnection.net
Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
kezi.com
Charges against Eugene man dropped
EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
kezi.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugenian is one million dollars richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket on Wednesday -- and there’s still a chance to win big. The Eugene resident reportedly bought the Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. Oregon Lottery officials said his ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn Tuesday night, landing him a million-dollar prize when he cashed in his ticket the following day. The Oregon Lottery also said the Jackson’s that sold the ticket is getting paid too, to the tune of a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
