Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Butler residents flee scene of accident, later arrested on drug allegations
BATES COUNTY, Mo. – Two Butler residents are arrested Thursday evening by state troopers after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in rural Bates County. A crash report issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on NW County Road 2001 at NW County Road 2. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 64-year-old Delbert L. Thomas, and occupied by 37-year-old Tamara D. Thomas, reportedly failed to negotiate an intersection. The vehicle crossed County Road 2 and struck a ditch and fence. The Thomas’s allegedly fled the scene.
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Carrollton police seek Hit and Run suspect
CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested, another still sought, for gunshots in Marshall
One person is arrested following numerous reports of shots fired in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department says it was contacted Friday night by Saline County dispatchers who said they were receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired on the city’s east side. Dispatchers were able to provide police with a vehicle description of the shooter.
KMZU
Marshall police investigating Friday night shots fired incident
MARSHALL – Marshall police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday night. According to the post from the Marshall Police Department numerous citizens reported the incident occurred in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene were able to obtain suspect vehicle information from Saline County E-911, who reported that it was on East Lacy Street.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday afternoon, an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a truck because it didn't have a front license plate, and because it was speeding near South Arlington Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver and passenger both had warrants for their arrest. The passenger, Alexius N. Hedrick-Berg, 22, of Marshall, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a bond of $150 cash only. The driver, Corey William Cunningham, 23, of Sedalia, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Cooper County on original charges of Fishing Without A Permit, which held a cash only bond of $150. Both Cunningham and Hedrick-Berg were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.
lakeexpo.com
Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
lakeexpo.com
Osage Beach Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape. Marquecio Devonte Simmons, 30, was sentenced for the statutory rape of an 11-year-old girl after she miscarried at home and DNA testing identified Simmons as the father. Simmons has been jailed since charges were filed in 2019. He was sentenced by Judge Matthew Hamner on Monday, Jan. 9.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
KMZU
Two drivers injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in an accident in Jackson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at Todd George and Highway 50 when a vehicle driven by Demi Turner reportedly failed to stop at a stop light and struck another vehicle driven by Nadia Vu.
kjluradio.com
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Judge denies owner’s request to return dogs to junk-filled Cass County property
A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder Thursday that he can't have his 29 dogs back on his property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A 56-year-old Marshall man was moderately injured after a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Thursday, January 12, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Kyle McClure traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned, and struck a fence before coming to a rest upright.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School
MONITEAU Co., Mo. (KMIZ) According to a social media post by the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is investigating a potential threat against the California R-1 School District. On Wednesday night, law enforcement said they received information from the public of a possible threat and are investigating the situation. Sheriff's said they identified and The post Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0